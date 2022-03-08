How do you know someone’s location from WhatsApp without them knowing?

WhatsApp: How do you know someone’s location without them knowing?

Today we will tell you how you can find out someone’s location from an app The WhatsApp And that he doesn’t know it, keep reading so you can do it step by step.

So now you can know where the person is without them passing you by Location on WhatsApp.

This time we present to you a the trick This will definitely come in very handy when you want to know the approximate location of one of your WhatsApp contacts without having to bother and ask.

Although this data may be useful in emergency situations, you must remember that tracking a person’s location violates Privacyso it is best to use this trick when it is absolutely necessary and of course ask the other person.

To track the location of a WhatsApp contact, you have to follow the following steps that we are going to mention:

You should first search for an image on Google that the person you want to track might be interested in.

Once selected, right-click on it and select Copy Image Address.

Now go to the IPlogger.org page and paste the link that says “Paste a link to the website or image you want to check out” and click on “Short Ten”.

Copy the green link that appears on the left side of “Your IP Logger Link to Collect Statistics”.

Then send a message to the person whose location you want to know, and paste the link you copied earlier.

Once the person opens the link, go to the tab on the left that says “Registered IP Addresses”.

There you will see the time of opening the link, IP address, contracted Internet service, country, city, operating system, browser and location on the map.

Clicking on the map will show the ISP’s location to the user who clicked on the link sent.

Copy the IP address that appears in the second column and now you have to enter nordvpn.com, the page that can give you the person’s approximate location.

Paste the IP address you copied into the box that says “Enter the IP you’re interested in”.

And ready, with these steps, you will be able to know the approximate address of your WhatsApp contact, because when geolocation IP it gives you 50-98% accuracy, and although it does not give you the exact address, any stranger can get to know The country, state or city you are in.