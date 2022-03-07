How to read group chat messages without going into WhatsApp?

WhatsApp: How to read group chat messages without entering?

Today we will present to you the trick To read messages from group chats without entering the group chat The WhatsAppKeep reading to learn how to do it.

It is worth noting that this way you will not leave the check mark and you will be able to read all messages and see photos Group without the members noticing.

That’s right, WhatsApp seems to be an instant messaging app with settings a tool To disable Read Receipt.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Enter the application without pressing its icon on your cell phone

This means that your contacts won’t know when you’ve read their messages, but keep in mind that you won’t know if they’ve left you visible or not, the same will happen with cases.

However, the above option does not apply to group chats, so this time we will teach you how to read all the messages in the group without having to get into the conversation.

So if you belong to a group chat and are in constant activity, then when you enter the conversation, members will be able to see your checkmark for texts, audios, photos, videos, documents, etc.

But, there is a trick so that the screen does not appear, it will not be necessary to install WhatsApp Plus or applications that put your personal information at risk.

Steps to view group chat messages without entering the conversation

First, you need to make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

Then open the application and click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner.

Type the name of the group you belong to and want to see messages and photos without leaving the view.

Finally, wait for the app to process the information and at the bottom you will be able to see all the content without the members noticing.

Ready, the messages at the top are the most recent, even on the right you get the exact time or date.