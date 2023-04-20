Holguín Airport is looking for partners from the private sector

Frank País Air Station in the Holguín Province of Cuba invites private sector workers who wish to present their products and services. Deployed in its virtual spaces, the government installation is the official memo for national private companies to access airport areas.

The announcement stated that the registration period for those interested will be from April 20 to June 20 of this year. Authorities indicate that entrepreneurs will only be able to use the offshore areas of the entity to sell their goods.

Along with the statement, a series of elements that personal firms must take into consideration for proposal selection are specified. Users will have to formalize their resources in a document with an original and a copy through digital and print channels.

The body of the document will be of letter type with dimensions of 21.51 x 27.94 cm, and will be sent to the commercial department of UEBHOG. This center is located at the airport and is directed towards the central highway via Bayamo at kilometer 11½ in the city of Holguín.

People’s opinions

The hours for handling orders will be between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Citizens will be able to find out other details if they call the phone numbers 52095208 or 59864921 and also have the possibility to write to the e-mail [email protected]

After this government initiative became known, many negative opinions were seen on Facebook pages. People have criticized the amount of paperwork that has to be submitted, as it bureaucraticizes procedures and makes it difficult to obtain administrative materials and tools. The previous month, Antonio Maceo’s airline station in Santiago de Cuba had asked local merchants for help to better support its gastronomy.