Ho Chi Lora denies filing a lawsuit against 'Assault in Progress' producers: 'I wasn't even aware of it'

journalist Hoshi Laura He denied filing a lawsuit against the film's producers.The assault is in progressIt was also circulated on social media.

Luis Eduardo Lora Iglesias, the broadcaster's first name, said he was “not aware” of the alleged lawsuit.

“I have just learned of a version circulating on social networks and in some media reports that I have notified or sued film producers about the assault on Banco del Progreso. “I didn't even know” wrote the caller on social networks.

The veteran journalist, who wrote a book about the attack on the Banco del Progreso, explained that he sold the rights to the work to Cirillo Toribio.

“A decade ago, Mr. Toribio suggested that I make a film based on my book ‘Fuga o Muerte’, about that episode. He was the third person to suggest to me and I told everyone that I was not interested. Then he offered to buy the rights to the book, and I agreed. “That's all.”He finished.

According to the document circulating on social networks, the summons was issued at the request of the companies GT Films and Cirilo Michael Toribio Corniel against the studio La Aldea, Francisco de Jesús Desla Ferreira (El Indio), Ana Iris Gomez, and Josel Hernández, who had already been warned of the existence of rights… Registered.

“Through this law, GT Films and Cirilo inform all those sought to ‘refrain from using, selling, marketing, transferring, granting, disclosing, promoting, premiering and showing films, trademarks and registered rights, such as the mask and its colours.’ Claimed in ONAPI according to the trademark registration Mixed ONAPI No. 232593, ONDA Registration Records No. 0007059 and No. “000945, copyright transferred by Luis Eduardo Lora Iglesias (Hochi Lora) to Toribio Cornell,” the document states.

“Assault in Progress” is the film that deals with the armed robbery carried out by a surgeon, wearing a clown mask, at the Bank del Progreso on Independence Avenue and Socorro Sanchez corner, in the Dominican capital in 1993.

The film opens in theaters on May 2. The cast is headed by Pepe Sierra, along with Francis Cruz, Felipe Rodriguez, Joshy Santos and others who met at Caribbean Cinemas in Plaza Galería 360 to present details of the film.

Maria Castillo, Honey Estrella, Irving Alberti, Richard Douglas, among others, star in the film.