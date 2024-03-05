Producers of 'Assault in Progress' condemn intimidation

Santo Domingo, RD.- Aldea Films is the makers of Asalto en Progreso, which chronicles the assault on Branch Banco del Progreso in 1993, It indicates that they have been ordered to refrain from using, selling, marketing, transferring, gifting, disclosing, promoting, showing films, displaying films, trademarks and registered rights, which would help them to Michael Toribio Cornell.

Francisco Desla (El Indio), Ana Iris Gomez and Josel Hernandez explained that Toribio Cornell, represented by his lawyer, cirilo de jesus guzman, They have been hinted at by the acts of record no. Decrees 64 and 65 of March 4, 2023; Under penalty of exercising the corresponding legal channels if they are not obtained.

Furthermore, they explained that they had been notified of a recording ONAPI Mixed Brand No. 232593, Record script no. 0007059 of ONDA, ONDA script registration no. 000945, and the contract for the transfer of economic rights in which the journalist Hoshi Laura He gave the rights to his work Fuga o Muerte to Michael Toribio Cornell.

Producers had previously been warned that there were registered rights held by Michael Toribio Cornell, under the Sheriff's Act issued on December 15, 2022. They were also made aware of the rights claimed by the scarecrow, El Nuevo Diario newspaper, Palacio del Cinema, Caribbean cinemas And Directorate General of Cinema (DGCINE).

Michael Toribio Cornell not only owns the rights to the work written and lived by Hoche Lora, but he also has a recording onabe 252593, He even claimed the mask in its original colors with which the event was carried out, which displeased all Dominicans On March 1, 1993.