Here are the places in the US with the coldest this week

(CNN) — This week marks winter for many, with the first big snowfall of the season for some and sub-zero temperatures for millions.

Last week we were talking about nice fall temperatures, and now someone has flipped the winter switch. It will be the coldest wind so far this season.

So prepare as I intend to do.

“It’s going to be cold at most this afternoon!” The National Weather Service office in Nashville said.

Much of the east will be 8-13 degrees Celsius above normal, with winds likely to be stronger and feel colder. Nashville will touch 50-60F today with a bone-chilling wind chill.

Atlanta will be cooler than New York City on Tuesday, with a high near 50 degrees.

Tuesday night will be even colder, with temperatures as low as 6 below zero as far south as Arkansas and Tennessee.

“Tuesday night will be very cold…all locations are expected to be below freezing,” the weather service in Nashville said. “Even the Nashville subway freezes over.”

Several records for daytime highs and nighttime lows may be broken on Monday and Tuesday, the Met Center said.

“This could be the first frost of the season for many locations across the Central Plains, Central Mississippi Valley and Ohio/Tennessee Valleys, affecting sensitive crops/livestock,” the Weather Forecast Center said.

Here are some major cities that will see below -17°C this week:

Kansas City

St. Louis

Memphis

Nashville

Atlanta

A major snow storm will impact the upper Midwest

The impact will be even greater in the Upper Midwest. A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin, where 4-8 inches of snow could fall Wednesday.

However, it would not be surprising to see an isolated area or two receive up to a foot of snow due to a powerful early season system.

Combined with 50 mph northerly winds and lingering fall foliage, the weather could cause widespread power outages in Marquette.