September 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Heartbreaking testimony of young Cuban prostitutes: “This country is useless”

Heartbreaking testimony of young Cuban prostitutes: “This country is useless”

Phyllis Ward September 1, 2023 2 min read

Three young Cuban prostitutes talk to a Spanish tourist about why they engage in this activity, its risks, and their aspirations in life.

The girls, ages 19, 20 and 22, said they did it “because we like money and things are bad”.

The three, who graduated from the intermediate level, openly admitted that they have been working in “trade” for at least a year, and confirmed that their clients are always foreigners, and they charge them between 150 and 200 dollars.

One of them said, “We are doing this out of necessity, because this country is useless,” and confirmed that she did not work with the state because she would only be paid “three pesos.”

In their daily lives, they had to go through difficult experiences, as customers who did not want to pay and were even beaten.

The same girl insisted: “We fight with them and they have to pay us, and we threaten them many times, because they threaten us.”

Despite how difficult it was, no one was affected. On the contrary, they are proud of the money they earn, much more than any ordinary worker.

“This life here in Cuba is the best, because… [con] The country you spend a month working and what they pay you is 3000 pesos. So, here, in one day, you can make 200 Americans. (…) In a week we might have 500 Americans, more or less, it depends.”

The only flaw they see in what they do is that they always have to be neat and well dressed because “you see, now there are a lot of girls doing that, and there’s a lot of competition.”

See also  The plane had to go to AILA due to the narrowness of the Higüero . runway

The heartbreaking testimony of these three young women was recorded by Guillem and Lucas, two Spaniards from Barcelona who are dedicated to showcasing the world’s most marginalized neighborhoods on their YouTube channel.

On this occasion, they spent a week in Cuba, where they were able to see the true reality of the people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New documents revealed about Qatar’s bribes to FIFA in order to host the 2022 World Cup

September 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Pilots Association is requesting that the reduction of flights be reversed at AICM

September 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Iberojet and Iberia reduce flights to Cuba for “operational reasons”

August 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Heartbreaking testimony of young Cuban prostitutes: “This country is useless”

September 1, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Elon Musk thinks his daughter doesn’t like him because she was brainwashed at school that “everyone rich is evil.”

September 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Not applicable to Etecsa, hotels and dollar stores

September 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Jack Sonny, former guitarist for British rock band Dire Straits, has died at the age of 68

September 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon