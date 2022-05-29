May 29, 2022

Dozens, including children, killed in stampede in Nigeria

Phyllis Ward May 29, 2022 1 min read

(CNN) – 31 people, including children, were killed in a stampede during a church event in the Nigerian city of Port Harcourt on Saturday, according to police and security officials.

The incident took place at the GRA Polo Club, where the Kings Assembly Church organized a gift drive, according to Olofemi Ayodele, spokesperson for the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Civil Defense and Security Corps.

“During the process of distributing gifts, there was a stampede due to crowding,” he told CNN, adding that the victims were “mostly children.”

DSP Grace Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko, a spokeswoman for the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, told CNN that the program was due to start and that the door had been closed. However, the crowd was forced to enter, resulting in the fatal charge.

He added that seven people were injured and are currently in hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

CNN’s Manviena Suri contributed to this report.

