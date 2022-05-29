Gloria Ceballos calls for preparations for hurricane season, which will be more active than usual

The Director of the National Bureau of Meteorology (UNAMET), Gloria Ceballos, warned that the hurricane season, which begins on Wednesday, 1 June, Finding warm Atlantic waters due to the effects of the “La Niña” phenomenon.

He said that this warm water is the energy that tropical cyclones need to form and intensify and put an end to the phenomenon It could be a danger on the national territory.

Ceballos explained that in the face of this situation, meteorological services in the Caribbean and North America have prepared for it Hurricane season is more active than usual.

“It is normal for 14 specific storms to form in one season, however, forecasts made by universities, as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), expect that This year there will be between 14 and 21 named storms, and those between six and ten could reach hurricane category.and it could be between three and six severe hurricanes,” the Unamit chief noted.

The public servant urged Dominican residents to prepare. Similarly, to prevent any natural disaster, he said we must be prepared because the Dominican Republic is located in the Caribbean, Specifically in the path of hurricanes.

“Last year, 21 storms formed as well, although people told me 21 storms formed but we were not directly affected, we have to think that we are not always affected, even though hurricane season is very active, but this, We must always be readyCeballos explained.

Returning to La Niña, the meteorologist explained that the Atlantic Ocean has enough energy to fuel these disturbances and Turn them into severe hurricanes and He pointed out that in the hurricane season of 2017, it also coincided with this phenomenon, and very strong and destructive hurricanes were formed, such as Irma and Maria.

These statements were made by Gloria Ceballos when she participated this Sunday in an interview on the satellite “De Agenda”, which is broadcast on Telesistema 11.