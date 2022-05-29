May 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gloria Ceballos llama a estar preparados ante la temporada ciclónica que será más activa de lo normal

Gloria Ceballos calls for preparations for hurricane season, which will be more active than usual

Phyllis Ward May 30, 2022 2 min read

The Director of the National Bureau of Meteorology (UNAMET), Gloria Ceballos, warned that the hurricane season, which begins on Wednesday, 1 June, Finding warm Atlantic waters due to the effects of the “La Niña” phenomenon.

He said that this warm water is the energy that tropical cyclones need to form and intensify and put an end to the phenomenon It could be a danger on the national territory.

Ceballos explained that in the face of this situation, meteorological services in the Caribbean and North America have prepared for it Hurricane season is more active than usual.

“It is normal for 14 specific storms to form in one season, however, forecasts made by universities, as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), expect that This year there will be between 14 and 21 named storms, and those between six and ten could reach hurricane category.and it could be between three and six severe hurricanes,” the Unamit chief noted.

The public servant urged Dominican residents to prepare. Similarly, to prevent any natural disaster, he said we must be prepared because the Dominican Republic is located in the Caribbean, Specifically in the path of hurricanes.

“Last year, 21 storms formed as well, although people told me 21 storms formed but we were not directly affected, we have to think that we are not always affected, even though hurricane season is very active, but this, We must always be readyCeballos explained.

Returning to La Niña, the meteorologist explained that the Atlantic Ocean has enough energy to fuel these disturbances and Turn them into severe hurricanes and He pointed out that in the hurricane season of 2017, it also coincided with this phenomenon, and very strong and destructive hurricanes were formed, such as Irma and Maria.

See also  Chaos among the deputies! The legislators sign the minutes without reading them, and it causes an uproar in the assembly

These statements were made by Gloria Ceballos when she participated this Sunday in an interview on the satellite “De Agenda”, which is broadcast on Telesistema 11.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Dozens, including children, killed in stampede in Nigeria

May 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Ecuadorean Foreign Ministry said it had received the extradition file of Rafael Correa

May 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

UEFA to avoid clashes between teams from Belarus and Ukraine

May 28, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Many were injured when panic was unleashed by a mistaken shooting in New York

May 30, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

257 EXANI III applicants take admission in 22 UdeC postgraduate courses

May 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ariel Sanchez and 6 others were kicked out by the National Baseball Committee – SwingCompleto

May 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Gloria Ceballos calls for preparations for hurricane season, which will be more active than usual

May 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward