The story of Cam McClellan, the man who earns 157,000 euros a year without working





Cam McClellan is a 47-year-old man who has found a way to earn $250,000 (about 157,000 euros) a year without having to work. He is the father of three children, who already at a young age bought a house, the value of which is neither more than nor less than $671,000 in Victoria, Australia.

Being in his twenties, the Australian began accumulating real estate that would allow him a profit so that he would not return to work. When he reached €157,000 after taxes on his rental property, he ended his working life when he was about 36 years old.

Today, a team of experts manage your savings making your lifestyle as comfortable as possible. However, his desire to retire early was born when he was just a teenager, due to the critical economic situation his parents were going through. “I didn’t want my kids to go through that,” Cam told News.com.au.

The 16-year-old realized we were “poor” and moved to Melbourne. In that state, McClellan completed a VCE – the state’s end of school exam – while working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Unsatisfied with his stressful routine, the man started thinking about what he could do with his money to change his lifestyle. He admitted, “The driving force behind the investment was that I hated my alarm clock, and didn’t want to keep working for 50 years.”

For this reason, Cam McClellan started “talking to the rich,” and one of these people ended up becoming his mentor and teaching him how to buy his first property. Thanks to the teachings he received, the young man ended up founding his own real estate company called OpenCorp.

