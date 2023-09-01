New documents revealed about Qatar’s bribes to FIFA in order to host the 2022 World Cup

Although it is true that at the end of the previous year Qatar World Cup 2022 And there was a wonderful sports party where great matches could be watched from the capital area of ​​Doha It culminated with Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team lifting the most expensive trophy ever , In recent days, new documents have been published about bribery to FIFA.

It was the footballing event that represented the greatness of the national teams Full of corruption and human rights violations and had a large number of dead workers When it comes to building stadiums that have hosted the best players on the planet. In addition, behind the elections there are more dark issues that are likely to continue to be revealed.

The documents that appeared to the public belong to Qatar National Bank (QNB), and indicate that in order for the Middle Eastern country to host the tournament, They had to pay 210 million pounds, which in late 2010 represented the equivalent of 330 million dollars.. This money was sent to the members of the FIFA committee that voted for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The report is from Table Magazine It is noteworthy that the papers include their names, bank accounts, and sums of money each of them obtained through the Qatari diplomatic mission in London. In addition, it shows the details of this account between February 2009 and December 2010 It paid more than 350 million pounds ($553 million) to 22 peopleof which 14 were members of the FIFA Committee.

Who got the most money?

It was also determined that some of the transactions were made to close relatives of the members of this group, but the man who The highest earner was Vitaly MutkoWho was in those years the Minister of Sports of Russia (2008-2016) and was the head of the Russian candidacy for 2018, with whom It received $72.6 million at the end of 2009 and $34 million in December 2010..