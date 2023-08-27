Healthy: What fruits help produce more collagen?

Starting at the age of 25, the body’s production of collagen decreases, and what we notice most is in the appearance of the skin.

Collagen is an essential protein for healthy skin, bones and joints. Certain foods, such as fruit, can increase the amount of collagen in the body.

According to studies, Collagen may help relieve symptoms of arthritis and may have other health benefits.

After the age of 25, the human body stops producing the same levels of collagen, however, we can find this protein in various foods. Here we present to you what fruits help produce more collagen.

Kiwi is a food rich in vitamins and minerals, but above all it is distinguished by its very high content of vitamin C. Over citrus, plus it stimulates the body’s natural production of collagen.

Oranges are a great source of vitamins, especially vitamin C. So it is another anti-aging agent of great importance.

Watermelon is a fruit that is made up of 90% water., Which helps keep the body hydrated, and it also helps stimulate collagen production, thus improving the skin regeneration process.

It is a tropical fruit that contains vitamin C and vitamin A, among other essential acids for the body. This makes it a great source of antioxidants and helps the body produce more collagen.

It is one of the fruits that contain the largest percentage of collagen. Plus, it’s vitamin C, E, folic acid, and potassium make it a food with great rejuvenating properties.

What fruit contains the most collagen?

According to the scholars, Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in the digestion of proteins Thus, it increases the absorption of collagen. In addition, it is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production.

Papaya is believed to be one of the fruits that contains the highest amount of collagen. Detective / Archive

