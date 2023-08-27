August 27, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Healthy: What fruits help produce more collagen?

Healthy: What fruits help produce more collagen?

Roger Rehbein August 27, 2023 2 min read

Starting at the age of 25, the body’s production of collagen decreases, and what we notice most is in the appearance of the skin.

Collagen is an essential protein for healthy skin, bones and joints. Certain foods, such as fruit, can increase the amount of collagen in the body.

According to studies, Collagen may help relieve symptoms of arthritis and may have other health benefits.

After the age of 25, the human body stops producing the same levels of collagen, however, we can find this protein in various foods. Here we present to you what fruits help produce more collagen.

Kiwi is a food rich in vitamins and minerals, but above all it is distinguished by its very high content of vitamin C. Over citrus, plus it stimulates the body’s natural production of collagen.

Oranges are a great source of vitamins, especially vitamin C. So it is another anti-aging agent of great importance.

Watermelon is a fruit that is made up of 90% water., Which helps keep the body hydrated, and it also helps stimulate collagen production, thus improving the skin regeneration process.

It is a tropical fruit that contains vitamin C and vitamin A, among other essential acids for the body. This makes it a great source of antioxidants and helps the body produce more collagen.

It is one of the fruits that contain the largest percentage of collagen. Plus, it’s vitamin C, E, folic acid, and potassium make it a food with great rejuvenating properties.

What fruit contains the most collagen?

According to the scholars, Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in the digestion of proteins Thus, it increases the absorption of collagen. In addition, it is rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production.

Papaya is believed to be one of the fruits that contains the highest amount of collagen. Detective / Archive

Oh

See also  Scientists already know exactly how old the Milky Way is

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

WhatsApp now also allows you to send videos in HD with iOS and Android

August 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Your Samsung mobile phone can now mimic your voice to answer calls for you

August 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

These will be the new colors for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

August 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Healthy: What fruits help produce more collagen?

August 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A tropical depression forms and imminently threatens Pinar del Rio

August 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency – NBC Miami (51)

August 27, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Announcing the closing of two real identity and license processing centers in the United States

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson