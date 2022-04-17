April 17, 2022

He went missing in California and was found thousands of miles away 3 years later

April 17, 2022
Why the investigation of missing children is complicated 0:47

(CNN) – Authorities in Summit County, Utah, have been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for weeks.

When they found him last Saturday, he was reported missing for nearly three years in northern California, more than 1,000 kilometers away.

On the morning of April 9, sheriff’s representatives responded to a gas station in the Park City metro area, saying they saw a “worried community member” sleeping there, the Park City Sheriff’s Office said. Facebook post. The area is about a 40 minute drive from Salt Lake City.

Representatives offered the man a seat in one of their vehicles to warm up and began investigating who he was, the sheriff’s office said. “Through past contacts and Saturday’s contact, it became clear to the delegates that the person was interacting differently,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that the Facebook post also has the autism awareness hashtag.

One sender began searching the pages of the National Center for the Missing and Exploited Children, and found more than a dozen pages of the missing Connorjack Oswald poster.

This photo of Conorjack Oswald was found on his missing poster, which states that he went missing in September 2019 in Clearlake, California.

Oswald, now 19, is missing on September 11, 2019, in Clearlake, California, about 11.5 hours northwest of Sacramento and Summit County.

Authorities believe it was the same person who was shaking at the gas station.

“Deputies began making phone calls and were able to contact Connorjack’s mother,” Lt. Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told CNN in an email.

See also  A father and his children have been killed in a fire that broke out during Christmas in the United States.

His mother told authorities that Oswald had an exclusive birthmark on his neck. Agents found the identity in Oswald, Wright said.

Although officers had been in contact with Oswald before that day, he did not share who he was, and Wright said police “had no reason to ask for his information because he did not break the law.”

Wright told CNN that Oswald’s stepmother and grandfather went to Park City, Utah to meet him in person.

Missing Connerjack Oswald

Body camera footage provided by the sheriff’s office shows the day Delegates met Oswald at a gas station.

In one of two body camera videos sent to CNN from the sheriff’s office, Oswald’s stepmother can be seen screaming in disbelief when police show him a mug to confirm that he is the same person. Wright told CNN that Oswald had a warrant before he was arrested.

“Is he?” Oswald’s mother hears a noise from the phone on the speakerphone.

“A little old, but yes,” Oswald’s stepmother replies.

“My darling is alive,” the mother cries on the phone. “Can you get it, please?”

Authorities say Ozwald’s mother and stepfather have been evacuated to Idaho Falls since he went missing.

Oswald was still receiving care and resources and had not yet moved to Idaho, Wright said.

