He is eight years old, and while playing in the schoolyard, he finds an ancient stone that has baffled archaeologists

An eight-year-old girl was having fun in her schoolyard in Norway When a small rock caught his eye. Attracted by its appearance, she decided to pick it up and show it to her teachers, who noted that it was uncommon and contacted archaeological authorities to examine it more closely. The result showed that this small stone it was actually Stone Age object.

Elise found this small piece among the larger pieces at her school in Westland, a May 2 press release said.

The dagger that Elise found dates back to the Stone Age Municipality of Westland

Once she received the call from the teachers, archaeologist Louise Pierre Petersen located the object, with the aim of determining data on its origin. in the end, He discovered that it was actually a stone age dagger from 3,700 years ago. The pictures revealed that it has a prominent brown color and sharp edges. Written by the professional as a discovery”Very unique and rare“.

I identified the girl Details of the place where he made his discovery so that archaeologists can excavate the area. However, no other objects of this type have been found. The statement indicated that the dagger was handed over to the Bergen University Museum.

The rocky area where Elise played and made the amazing discovery Municipality of Westland

This isn’t the first time you’ve surprised a girl with a discovery. This past January, a nine-year-old girl who dreamed of becoming a paleontologist made the discovery of her life on Christmas morning. When he saw a huge 12 centimeter long tooth belonging to a prehistoric megalodon.

Molly Sampson found the piece in Culver Beach. As told at that time about CNNAnd His passion for remains was surfing the beaches of Maryland in search of some shark teeth. And as an example to follow, he had his parents, who instilled in him a love of fossils.

At Christmas, while the other children would have preferred to open their presents and spend the day playing, Molly told her parents that what she wanted most They were cold water shoes so I could hunt for shark teeth in the Chesapeake Bay.. They granted it, so, the adventure began, equipped and ready to go. “I saw something big and it looked like shark teeth. We were knee-deep in the water,” he said.

When she tried to grab the piece with a tool, she realized it was big: “I was so excited and surprised,” she tells the aforementioned medium.

The girl found one of the megalodon’s teeth on Christmas morning Facebook

The Sampsons brought this historic piece to the Calvert Maritime Museum, where curator of paleontology Stephen Godfrey confirmed that the tooth belonged to megalodons, animals that lived millions of years ago. From the expert’s point of view,This is like a once in a lifetime discoveryHe said, “There are people who can search their whole lives and not find a tooth the size that Molly found.” In turn, he hopes the girl’s case will inspire others to pursue their scientific interests.

Nation