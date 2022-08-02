Havana in the dark: Fault separates the swamps of Gil Mariel

After the No. 5 generation block at the Noivitas thermal plant went out of service last Sunday due to a malfunction that was added to the factories that were broken in Cuba, on Monday. The Electricity Union announced the departure of Electric system For mobile generating units in Mariel, in addition to the Talpidra and Regla stationsin Habana.

According to one Brief note That state entity, which did not mention the reasons for the collapse, After 1:00 p.m. today “a breakdown occurred on the 110kV Naranjito-Cerro-San Agustín line in the capital”.

“The event caused a strong fluctuation in the national electrical system, which resulted in the following mobile generating units being out of service: Mariel, Tallapedra and Rigla,” he continues.

The Energas Jaruco units were also decommissioned, to impact the 312MW systemwhich was added to the already existing 400 megawatts that predicted blackouts in the country throughout the day.

The generation batteries located in Mariel and the port of Havana are thermal vessels chartered from Turkey by Havana to produce electricity This helped alleviate the electricity crisis in the west of the country.

Although the memo from the Electricity Union confirms that the affected service has already been restored, thePower outages spread in HavanaWhich until last week remained almost oblivious to the harsh cuts in service that have caused demonstrations in at least ten provinces since the second half of July.

And the electricity companies in the other governorates indicated, at the beginning of this week, that in several regions it was not possible to adhere to the programming of the blackout blocks.so the cuts were more frequent and longer or repeated in areas that you would have experienced only a few hours before.

Cubans have been demonstrating for several days against the blackout. There are even reports that protesters pelted government buildings and shops in the MLC run by the GAESA military conglomerate at night.

This was reported on social networks in municipalities such as Jagüey Grande, in Matanzas, and in towns such as Bauta, in Artemisa, Covadonga, in Cienfuegos, Baracoa, in Guantánamo, Campechuela, in Granma, and Nuevitas, in Camagüey.

There was a protest in Santiago de Cuba on Monday For the same reason in the popular assembly of Vista Alegre in broad daylight.

The island’s electrical system has collapsed and the power outages are constant adding up to more than ten hours of outage during each day. The government indicated that there would be no short-term solution to such a serious situation.