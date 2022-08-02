All flights to Cuba from Europe in August

The Cuban airport company ECASA announced the schedule of flights to Cuba from Europe and the founding of various airlines from the “old continent”. European tourism is one of the key components of the island’s recovery, in the midst of an economic crisis.

According to this report, the tour operator par excellence in Europe, TUI It will continue to work with the following frequencies during this month. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Monday and Thursday to Manchester. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Thursday to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

TUI will also operate from Belgium. TUI BELGIUM to the Cuban capital. Monday and Friday to Brussels. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Wednesday and Sunday to Brussels.

News to Havana. Next Monday from Rome and leave Cancun / Rome. Monday and Friday arriving from Milan and leaving Holguín / Milan. Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Monday from Havana / Departure from Milan Holguin.

condor It will continue to work with the following frequencies:

Jose Marti International Airport (Havana): Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to Frankfurt.

Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Tuesday and Friday to Frankfurt. Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Sunday to Frankfurt.

More trips to Cuba From Europe

Turkish Airlines It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Jose Marti International Airport (Havana). Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Istanbul.

Switzerland Edelweiss It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Jose Marti International Airport (Havana). Every Thursday to Zurich. Air France It will maintain contacts with Havana every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to Paris.

The rest of the communications to Cuba come from Spain, which we have already posted on our website. Followed by Iberia, Air Europa and Iberojet World to Fly flights from Madrid-Barajas to the Cuban capital. While Cubana de Aviación also has intermittent flights with layovers in Santiago de Cuba, although it has not yet published the August schedule.