December 24, 2021

Harry and Meghan Markle present their daughter Lilibeth Diana for the first time (photo)

Lane Skeldon December 23, 2021 2 min read

while the prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Leaving their royal commitments at the start of 2020, they are one of the most followed public couples worldwide. In the middle of this year they welcomed their second daughter and named her Lilibeth Diana.

Harry and Megan. Source: Terra . file

Now on the occasion of the end of the year holiday and especially Christmas, Harry and Meghan They posted an emotional card to their followers showing their granddaughter’s face for the first time Queen Isabel II Who stands with his brother Archie and their parents.

