Harry and Meghan Markle present their daughter Lilibeth Diana for the first time (photo)

while the prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Leaving their royal commitments at the start of 2020, they are one of the most followed public couples worldwide. In the middle of this year they welcomed their second daughter and named her Lilibeth Diana.

Now on the occasion of the end of the year holiday and especially Christmas, Harry and Meghan They posted an emotional card to their followers showing their granddaughter’s face for the first time Queen Isabel II Who stands with his brother Archie and their parents.

The card bears the message “Happy Holidays” and then reads, “This year 2021 we welcomed our daughter Lillipet. Archie Mum, Dad and Lily made us our family. As we await the arrival of 2022, we have made donations to various organizations that honor and protect families.”

From Afghanistan to the US: Team Rubicon, Welcome, Human Firs Alliance, Humanity Crew & Vacation Pay for All, PL + US, Marshall Plan for Moms. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year for our family! As always Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lillis ” The Dukes of Sussex.

In the family photo, you can see how Archie, the couple’s eldest son, who also wears jeans and a white T-shirt in keeping with his dad’s look, has grown up. Harry The ones I saw on the postcard were ripped jeans and a gray T-shirt. Megan He also looks casual in blue jeans, a T-shirt, and heels. happy family.