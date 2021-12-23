December 23, 2021

Barbara de Rigel shows her side at the Grinch this Christmas

Lane Skeldon December 23, 2021

actress Barbara de Rigel Back to uploading to social networks, now Share your spontaneous and creative side with your followers this holiday season.

The influencer also surprised his followers on social media By sharing some pictures of her posing as one of the most recognizable characters of Christmas, as well as finding out how to bring out her sexy side.

And the actress published a series of photos in which she showed her acting body, but that did not prevent her from wearing the clothes of “The Grinch”, and thus received her in the festive season. The makeup she used to revive this Christmas foe surprised her followers with just how perfect it was.

With fine lines on her face, bushy green eyebrows, a black nose and a Christmas hat, the actress has achieved more 160 thousand likes, In addition to the many comments that highlighted the perfection of the characterization.

Accompanied by this hilarious photo, he wrote, “The Grinch version came to my house with my desire to celebrate Christmas as a family. I really love Christmas, it’s an excuse to get together with family or loved ones and have dinner… Thank year, life, health, good things and not Good…Live and do as you are born without fear of what they will say…I like to be happy.”

