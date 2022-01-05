Hannitti’s text messages say a lot about his relationship with Trump

New pictures show the severity of the attack on the Capitol 2:50

(CNN) – Well, Sean Hannity, what are you going to do now that your text messages about the Capitol robbery and Trump’s behavior have been leaked?

Hannity began her Tuesday night show on Fox News with a message to the “cowardly creatures of the (political) swamp” and the “media mob” in Washington. Throughout the show, Hannity advertised to the audience, “You do not want to miss it.” Nomination, of course, he will issue a response to the request Election Commission of Congress Inquiry into the January 6 attack on the Capitol for your cooperation. But the division’s advertisement ended up being a hoax.

In the final moments of his show, Hannitti Kovit spoke about the unavailability of T-19 tests instead. In other words, Hannity completely ignored the request of the select committee and the abusive revelations in the letter sent to him by its top members. But you can not always be quiet. After the event, his lawyer J. Sekulov issued a new statement: “We are evaluating the Commission’s letter. We are very concerned about the constitutional implications, especially with regard to the First Amendment. We will respond appropriately.”

Fox was quiet about what Hannity and the other stars knew about the riots and the days that followed. Lachlan Murdoch and Susan Scott may dismiss Hanniti as an opinion maker, but he still has to abide by some editorial rules.

Who is Sean Hannity, President Trump’s friend? 1:47

What do Hannity’s text messages about Trump mean?

Hannitti’s text messages to Mark Meadows, revealed by the elected commission, explain for the eleventh time a clear violation of Hannitti’s traditional media ethics. Also, for the eleventh time they show how Hannitti acted as the shadow leader of the staff, behind the scenes, during the Trump years. Expression, perhaps, is how useless it is.

As Jamie Kangle points out in “Don Lemon Tonight”, every line in the letter was deliberately designed. If so, Hannitti’s message to Meadows on December 31, 2020 stated, “I do not see the January 6 happening as it was told.” Did Hannitti try to stop Trump from thinking about his illusions? If so, it failed. The text sent to Meadows and Jim Jordan on January 10 read, “Friends, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. You can never mention the election again.” Since Trump’s last 12 months, it is clear that Trump does not respect Hannitti much Marked by lies about the election.

Deceiving the audience

The text messages – once again – prove that Hannity is dishonest to her audience. He likes to be told in private what he is saying in public. But it is clear that this is not the case. Personally, in these text messages, Hannity expressed deep concerns about Trump. But, publicly, those concerns were never communicated to his audience. Instead, Hannity was the loyal Trump cheerleader to the end.

Mark Meadows no longer wants to appear against Trump 1:22

Brian Stelter elaborated on this on Lemon’s recent show, highlighting what he said to Hannity Meadows on January 10, “I did not get a good call with him today.” Stelter said: “On January 10, 11 and 12, what did Sean Hannitti say to his audience about that call?” “Did he tell you about Donald Trump’s mental state? About his mental state? No. He helped cover up by lying.” Stelter also noted that House members have many more text messages from other Fox personalities. What else should be revealed?

Trump: ¡Hannity se equivoca!

Well, this valuable friendship has come to this point, has not it? According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Trump issued a statement Tuesday night objecting to Hannitty’s claim on Jan. 10 that he “could not repeat the election.” Oops. “I do not agree with Sean on that statement, the facts prove me right,” Trump said, although the facts did not prove him right.

What would Cheney say?

Thursday marks the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, and Congresswoman Liz Cheney will be on several television networks this week, including Fox: she is due to speak with Brett Bayer in a “special report” on Thursday night. No doubt In criticizing Fox On the chain waves of the past

Stop calling the news network

Related topic: I’m going to reiterate that it’s time for real news organizations to stop referring to Fox as a news network. It is not. This is an interview channel for right-wing personalities who spent the past year with misleading lies about the events of January 6 and conspiracy theories designed to wash away the events of that day. The main providers of this chain, now that we have the evidence, are personally aware of the fact of what happened. The main job of a news organization is to convey to the audience the best version of reality. What Fox did over and over again – in almost every major issue – was misinformation.