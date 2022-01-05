Most flights between DR and US were canceled this Tuesday

At Los Americas International Airport (AILA) reflected the canceled outbound flight and the canceled incoming flight on Tuesday. Departing aircraft operated JBU2448 From Jet Blue Goes to Fort Lauderdale at 2:09 p.m. The incoming flight also arrived by airline from Fort Lauderdale Jet Blue.

At Chibao International Airport Canceled flights There were JBU2636 Y JBU236 Of the airline Jet Blue, Both Flights Were moving towards the position of New York. Similarly, at Punta Ghana International Airport, many Flights Delayed, for the most part Jet Blue.

The flight from New York City (JFK) to Gregorio Luperon International Airport in Puerto Plata was canceled. JBU627 From Jet Blue.

Diorio Libre collected data through a specialized portal Flights Aviation And from the website Jet Blue Showing several delays Flights That went out To us.

In the last few weeks in the United States, thousands Canceled flights Due to the high incidence of COVID-19 and the recorded blizzard in the northwest of the country.

Major airlines canceled thousands over the Christmas weekend Flights Due to lack Crew And pilots due to Govt infection. Nearly five thousand people registered for the New Year weekend Canceled flights And late Flights National and international in various cities in the United States.