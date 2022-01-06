January 6, 2022

Capitol attack: Congress group wants to voluntarily announce Sean Hannitti of Fox News | Univision Political News

Winston Hale January 6, 2022

In the letter, Benny Thompson, a Democratic representative for Mississippi and chairman of the committee, said he would like to question the former president’s relationship with the former White House chief of staff. Mark Meadows, And other persons holding the office of President In the surrounding days Attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The Select Committee is very respectful of First Amendment … freedom of the press and … freedom of expression of political views. Therefore, we do not wish to ask you for information regarding your broadcasts … political views or opinions,” the letter states.

However, he adds, The team “has a responsibility” to investigate the dozens of text messages in its possession. From the end of December 2020 to January 20, 2021.

The panel notes that on Jan. 6, communications indicated that Trump and his legal team “knew in advance about the planning” and that the Fox commentator was “advising the president on that planning.” “For contacts during and after the riots.” These communications “make him a true witness in our investigation.”

Hannitty’s SMS to the White House:

The team makes that clear “None of these communications are subject to any kind of concession And all are directly related to the things in front of our team. We can not but ask you in good faith about these and other things … including Investigation of related facts Interruption of peaceful transfer of power “. They ask Hannitti to keep all records of communications.

Fox’s host complained to the committee’s deputy chairman. Republican Party for Wyoming Liz Cheney, Publish your texts. “Do we believe in privacy in this country? Obviously not,” he commented.

The call is the first in a nine-member panel of the media and opens a new door for investigation, as it extends its scope to anyone in contact with the former president and his inner circle at the time surrounding the attack. To the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Congress is preparing to commemorate the first anniversary of the attack this Thursday.

