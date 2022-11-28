Guaidó hoped that the partial agreement reached between the regime and the opposition would lead to better electoral conditions

Guaidó hoped the deal between the regime and the opposition would lead to “better electoral conditions” (REUTERS)

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Quito This Saturday he expressed his hope that the negotiation process with the regime Nicolás Maduro to create “Ideal Conditions” for Presidential Elections is scheduled for 2024.

“Our message To reunite the nation Say Venezuelans have a basic job To defeat dictatorship. In a dictatorship we have to be in all areas to fight and win our rights,” he said on his Twitter account.

Guaidó’s message was delivered hours after they met Mexico Pro-government and opposition parties and a reach Partial contract To strengthen basic services in the country. In this sense, he pointed out that this conversational phenomenon represents the possibility of reaching “One solution” to a deep crisis This has affected Venezuela and will begin to reverse with elections due in two years.

In turn, he indicated that he believed the agreement was “honorable to meet.” HungryThe HospitalsIn other circumstances created Humanitarian emergency”.

That is why, beyond the last-minute agreements, the Leader of the Opposition stressed the importance of the election and the preparations for it, saying, “It is very important for us. Stay with our people and continue on the streets of Venezuela”.

Venezuela’s government and opposition this Saturday They were able to sign The second part of the agreement is for the protection of the people of VenezuelaIt establishes a “National Social Assistance Board”, a trust fund to support social security measures and a monitoring and verification mechanism.

These resources are managed by agencies United Nations In Venezuela, the Venezuelan state’s infusion of resources is frozen abroad in the form of economic sanctions by countries that condemn the regime’s actions.

At the last hour, management Joe Biden The energy giant recognized Chevron To some extent resume their activities Oil smuggling in the country if it is confirmed that “PDVSA will not receive any income from the sale of oil made by Chevron.”

The Mediating Representative of Norway, Doc Nylander, warned the signatories that any unilateral action to modify the agreement would be considered null and void by either of them. He also pointed out that while there is progress today, the changes “depend on Venezuela.”

The opposition and the regime held talks for the first time since August 2021 – when they were suspended by Maduro’s decision – and after past attempts in 2018 and 2019 failed.

For his part, the dictator pointed out that the signing “opens the way for a new chapter for Venezuela, to continue progressing towards the peace and well-being that all Venezuelans desire.”

