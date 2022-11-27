November 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The United States has sanctioned oil giant Chevron as talks between the government and opposition in Venezuela resume.

The United States has sanctioned oil giant Chevron as talks between the government and opposition in Venezuela resume.

Winston Hale November 27, 2022 2 min read
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

image source, Good pictures

This Saturday, the same day that the Venezuelan opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro officially resumed political talks, the US Treasury Secretary said he would allow Chevron, the country’s second-largest oil company, to resume extraction in Venezuela.

The move allows Chevron and its subsidiaries to resume limited oil exploration and exploitation activities as long as Venezuela’s state oil company remains. PDVSA will not receive any profit US company operations.

“This action reflects long-standing U.S. policy to provide specific economic sanctions based on concrete measures that will alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy,” he said in a statement from the Treasury Department.

However, the US continues to prevail Most punishments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

US authorizes Chevron to partially resume operations in Venezuela

November 27, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

He disappeared on a boat and that’s how he was rescued

November 26, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

What is ‘Thanksgiving’ and in which countries is it celebrated? – Finance

November 25, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States has sanctioned oil giant Chevron as talks between the government and opposition in Venezuela resume.

November 27, 2022 Winston Hale
8 min read

The effort that led to success

November 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Martino is being criticized for living with Scaloni after TriMediotiotiempo’s defeat

November 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

From Qatar, Mariazel triumphs with her shorts in the middle of the desert

November 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward