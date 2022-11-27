The United States has sanctioned oil giant Chevron as talks between the government and opposition in Venezuela resume.

Draft

This Saturday, the same day that the Venezuelan opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro officially resumed political talks, the US Treasury Secretary said he would allow Chevron, the country’s second-largest oil company, to resume extraction in Venezuela.

The move allows Chevron and its subsidiaries to resume limited oil exploration and exploitation activities as long as Venezuela’s state oil company remains. PDVSA will not receive any profit US company operations.

“This action reflects long-standing U.S. policy to provide specific economic sanctions based on concrete measures that will alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the restoration of democracy,” he said in a statement from the Treasury Department.

However, the US continues to prevail Most punishments.

Meanwhile, talks between the opposition and representatives of Maduro’s government were officially launched in Mexico City, where they signed off. A “social security” contract Partly in response to the recent flooding in Venezuela, they’ve discussed it before.

The main objective of the agreement is to recover about US$ 3,000 millionThey are frozen in the banks of the international systemThe root of a chain of sanctions imposed by various countries to bring about the end of the current government in Venezuela.

The US Treasury Secretary’s statement said the announcements from the Mexican capital about Venezuela were “important steps in the right direction to restore democracy in the country.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, host of the event, said in a joint statement that the signing of the agreement was a "hope" for Latin America, urging the US and EU negotiators. "In good faith" towards a comprehensive agreement leading to "free and fair" elections.