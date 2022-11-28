Are you going to America? These are the closest dates for processing a visa as a tourist – El Financiro

In October, the US Embassy in Mexico He warned that tourists will have to wait up to two years to get one Travel Visa

However, according to the US Diplomatic Headquarters page, some states require them to wait up to 3 years before entering the North American country. Visa processing It will be available in 2025.

Place Official visa appointment service of the US Department of State It asks interested parties to take into account the “increasing number of applications for visa appointments”, which is why there are no dates for the process.

What are the closest dates for processing a US visa as a tourist?

The US Embassy released the following quote, although it changes as the days go by:

Mexico City: No meetings

No meetings Monterey: No meetings

No meetings City of Juárez: No meetings

No meetings Guadalajara: No meetings

No meetings Hermosillo: June 20, 2024

June 20, 2024 Matamoros: August 6, 2024

August 6, 2024 Merida: October 25, 2024

October 25, 2024 Walnut Trees: February 21, 2025

February 21, 2025 Nuevo Laredo: May 9, 2024

May 9, 2024 Tijuana: July 29, 2024

If you want to check the available dates yourself, we recommend visiting the following site: https://ais.usvisa-info.com/es-mx/niv/information/niv_questions

How to process business and tourist visa?

Let’s talk about how to request and process Business and tourist visas B1/B2 It is necessary to enter the United States during business trips, family visits, friends and tourism.

It is important to remember that the B-1 visa works for foreigners who want to run a temporary business. B-2 visa applies to tourist travelersFor example, to make purchases in certain areas of the country or in tourist activities.

To apply for any type of visa, you must have a valid passport and there are sites and/or offices that can help you. To process a US visa, It is recommended that you go to the US Embassy to go through the process. This way you can avoid a cost and prevent fraud or misuse of your personal information.

1.- You should search the US government website for Form Ds-160 related to the online nonimmigrant visa application process.

In the form you must enter your personal data and answer a series of questions that examine the purpose of your visit to the United States: where you will stay during your stay in the United States and what connections you have Country of birth.

The information you enter on the Ds-160 must be truthful because the consular officer attending your interview will compare your answers and their truthfulness.

After filling the form, the website will send you a confirmation via email. You occupy it with all that is left in the process of taking care of her.

Two.- The next step is your registration in the US Department of State’s Visa Nomination and Information System, for which you will need to create an account. ais.usvisa-info.com/es-mx/niv

Once you register, you will need to confirm your email address and the folio number of your Ds-160 form.

The Visa Appointment and Information System will provide you with a reference document for payment of the application.

US visa costs 160 dollars. After payment, print your receipt and keep your stub.

[email protected] will send you an email to let you know your application has been approved and they will schedule an appointment to collect your biometric data.

3. Now you can schedule your appointment at the Applicant Service Center and Consular Section, as the application process and visa issuance cannot be completed until you appear for an interview with a consular officer.

Once payment has been made and it has been accepted and confirmed, enter your account in the Visa Appointment and Information System where you will schedule two appointments.

The first appointment will be at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) where they will take and register your biometric information.

The second will be for an interview at the consulate office associated with your location.

Four. You will need to visit the Applicant Service Center (CAS) to register your biometric information (fingerprints and digital photographs). You will need to bring the following documents to attend this meeting:

A valid passport

Ds-160 Design Confirmation Sheet

Printed appointment confirmation sheet

5. This is the last step, and the shortest but most pressing after bureaucratic correspondence; Interview at the Consular Section or the US Embassy in Mexico.

We recommend that you arrive early for the interview, which will be brief, as the consular officer will confirm the information on the Ds-160 form; In addition, they may ask questions about your travel plans, length of stay in the United States, and where you work or what you have studied. Don’t worry, the interview will be in Spanish.

In a brief interview, the consular officer will decide whether it is possible to grant you a visa or not, and everything will be over. Oh! If you are successful in the interview to receive your visa, you will be notified by email of the document forwarding details. The process will take some time as you can get your US visa within a month after the interview.