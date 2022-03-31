March 31, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Grupo Firme: The fine you must pay for extending the concert at Foro Sol by 50 minutes | Edwin Kaz | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

Grupo Firme: The fine you must pay for extending the concert at Foro Sol by 50 minutes | Edwin Kaz | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

Lane Skeldon March 31, 2022 4 min read

Complete success. The He is at the height of his music career and having filled Foro Sol for three consecutive nights is the greatest proof of that. Although nothing could overshadow the party and all that was achieved in those days, it is also important to mention that there are certain details that the band members led They can lament.

more information: Why did a member of Grupo Firme cry at Foro Sol?

Now the Mexican group will have to pay an economic fine for breaking one of its country’s rules to extend the fun of the thousands of spectators who bought tickets and packed the stage for one of the most relevant concerts of his career. Music.

Many wonder what happened so that fixed group You have to pay a sum of money because of a mistake, so in this note we will explain in detail what its members did to be mentioned in a small controversy which was also recorded in .

more information: The Strange Promise Made by Edwin Caz Before the Grupo Firme Concerts at Foro Sol

The band led by Edwin Caz performed three concerts in a row at Foro Sol with all tickets sold out (Photo: Grupo Firme/Instagram)

WHAT MISSED ABOUT FIRM GROUP IN THE ONLY FORUM?

At one of the three parties that were held last week in the great sun forumThe Mexican band members didn’t want to end the party and with the support of the audience they sang song after song even though the planned time had already expired thus satisfying their fans who didn’t want the party to end. .

However, this decision will cost them dearly a little bit and the same Edwin Kaz I was aware of this because I mention, from time to time, that they will be fined or have to pay the fine after the presentations.

As we know, in It is a mistake that the concerts do not end in the time that was planned with the authorities, so violators will have to pay for their infractions.

At the event in question, the ending was supposed to be 10:45 p.m., but the musical themes were extended and ended after about fifty minutes. Although the band would lose a few peso to pay the fine, fans went home that night more than happy.

more information: Edwin Caz reveals that Banda El Recodo turned him down before joining Grupo Firme

How much will the group have to pay?

What can be seen in Celebration of public performances On the CDMX The fine for not respecting the time of the event varies from 10 to 50 days of minimum wage.

In other words, the You will have to pay between 8643.50 and 17,287 pesos and you will have to wait for the exact amount for the 50-plus minutes of the concert to be indicated.

more information: Eduin Caz reveals a hidden way to cure a hangover

Who designs the group’s clothing?

The person responsible for making all the costumes fixed group He’s a tailor by name Richardwhich appeared thanks to a publication in the language of your business.

The tailor brings life to the clothes of one of the main regional groups in appears next to Edwin Kaz While trying out one of his latest designs. Although Richard is responsible for the designs, the singer is the one who has the last word on the clothes he will wear because it is his and the group’s image, so he should be aware of absolutely everything. .

more information: Edwin Kaz and the questions he got tired of

What record has the Ferm group broken?

With three presentations fixed group He was comparable to the band Pantheon Rococo In a number of presentations at Foro Sol, but by announcing a fourth they broke all the charts.

Thus, the group led by It became he who gave the largest number of presentations in one tour at the mentioned Mexican venue. Of course, only taking into account the artists in Spanish. .

more information: The luxury car Edwin Kaze gave his mother on her birthday

See also  Viral video | Tiktoker detects an error in "Don't Look Up" and makes the film director say | not looking | Adam McKay | directions | social networks | Netflix | Widely

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Carla Panini disheveled on behalf of all of Mexico, is she worth it?

March 31, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Will Smith and Chris Rock: Police go to actor’s house after slapping her at the 2022 Oscars | Famous

March 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Goodbye to ‘Hoy’: After kissing with an actor and ‘affair’ with producer, driver leaves Televisa

March 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Grupo Firme: The fine you must pay for extending the concert at Foro Sol by 50 minutes | Edwin Kaz | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

March 31, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

WhatsApp announces new functions for voice messages, get to know them!

March 31, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

Federal Court of Appeals in favor of Zuleka Rivera in the case against Grace Stores

March 31, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Justice will conduct a criminal investigation into the construction carried out in Bahía Gobos in Salinas

March 31, 2022 Phyllis Ward