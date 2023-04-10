Graduate students will be welcomed to talk about science in the age of fake news

On April 27, 5:00 PM, new and old students who start their academic activities in the various Masters and PhD programs taught in this institution will be welcomed. graduate school.

This year, moreover, the recently created activities PhD in Earth System Science. This program adds to the already existing Ph.D marine biology; Sciences, majoring in Cellular and Molecular Biology; And Science, remember ecology and evolution. Also, part of the postgraduate offer are master’s programs at Biotechnology Biochemistry; applied ecology; Paleontology; Science, mentioned in Genetics; Science, mention microbiology; And Science, mentioned in Water Sources.

he Dr. Luis Miguel PardoThe Director of the College of Graduate Studies stressed that this unit renews its commitment to making a wide range of training programs available to scientific professionals, both nationally and internationally. graduate In areas related to society and its well-being.

«Examples include master’s and doctoral degrees in biotechnology, microbiology, aquatic systems, terrestrial systems, and more. This year, new PhD students in Earth System Sciences have already started their activities, which, through its research lines in solid Earth, geology and surface processes, open up space in this region for the formation of highly skilled human capitalShown.

open talk

The activity will take place in the Hugo Campos Auditorium of the Faculty of Sciences, where TVN journalist and content editor Pascale Fuentes will present at The Role of Scientific Publishing in the Age of Fake News.

Pascal Fuentes has 17 years of experience in television. She has served as an editor for “True Lies,” “True Culture,” “El informante,” and “National State” and has hosted segments and programs such as “Fake Hunters,” “The Specialists Respond,” “What is known,” and “24 in the afternoon.” Advances 24: Antarctic Expedition”, among others.

Finally, Welcome Day will provide space for camaraderie and rock band music.”devil dogs” And “the fine”. Those who wish to secure their place in the activity can do so by filling in the form Available at this link.

It is worth noting that the conference will be broadcast live on the College of Science’s YouTube channel (FacultadCienciasuach).

program