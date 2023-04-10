Today the Cuban Geosciences Convention opened in Havana

Experts from 15 countries are attending the opening of the Tenth Cuban Congress of Geosciences (GEOSCIENCES 2023), which will be held until next Friday at the Havana Convention Center.

The agenda includes the opening of an exhibition of new products, technologies and services for geosciences, Kenya Master of Science Núñez Cambra, President of the National Executive Office of the Cuban Geological Society, Main Promoter, reported EXCLUSIVELY to the Cuban News Agency. from the multiple encounter.

And also handing out awards to institutions and personalities in the sector, in addition to presenting the 2022 annual Antonio Calvachi Dorado Prize (1893-1984), a Cuban geologist and mining engineer who conducted many investigations in his specialty and discovered new types of minerals.

Núñez Campra added that the first conference will be presented by Dr. Stanley C. Finney, Secretary General of the International Union of Geosciences, from the United States, under the title Anthropocene Era or Anthropocene Event?

In the name of gold, mountains, struggle and society, the second will be in charge of Dr. Mark Gabriel Little, President of the Geological Society of America, in the United States.

According to the program, there will be highly specialized events, including the 8th Cuban Oil and Gas Congress, on exploration and production in the deep water areas of the Gulf of Mexico and northern Cuba.

Núñez Campra assured that when the deliberations are over there will be flights to targets of geological interest in the western, central and eastern regions of Cuban geology.

He stressed that the experience of previous agreements demonstrates the possibilities for the participation of companies promoting equipment and accessories for geosciences, both Cuban and foreign, which enjoy great commercial opportunities.