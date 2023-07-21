Google is testing an AI tool for writing news daily menu

Technology giant Google announced Thursday that Google is working with major media outlets to design an artificial intelligence-based tool to help journalists compose and write their stories.

The American Journal The New York Times was the first to report on this projectcollaborating with The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal on new product testing.

Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper’s report claims that the tool, known internally as “origin”, It’s in early testing, but not long after that, some executives who saw its capabilities found it “annoying.”

In association with the media, especially the smaller ones, We are in the early stages of exploration ideas for the possibility of providing artificial intelligence tools to assist their journalists in their work,” a Google spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Simply put, these tools are not intended to replace the primary role journalists play in reporting, creating and verifying their stories,” he added, “and they cannot.”

The tool will serve as a kind of co-pilot for journalists and editors, offering different heading options or writing styles, depending on the technology.

The announcement of this Google project follows news of an agreement between OpenAI and the Associated Press (Associated Press)under which the creator of ChatGPT has been granted a license to use the files of said international news agency since 1985 to train artificial intelligence.

“The arrangement provides for OpenAI to license a portion of AP’s script archives, while AP will benefit from OpenAI’s technology and product expertise,” the two organizations said in a joint statement last week.

The emergence of ChatGPT last year and other AI developments, capable of generating all kinds of text or images in Start from a simple questioncaused great concern among content creators, such as artists, authors, or journalists.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the companies involved, including OpenAI.

Professionals accuse them of using their content without consent or reward to run their software.