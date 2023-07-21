Pokémon Sleep for iPhone is now available on the App Store

Pokémon Sleep is a sleep monitoring game.

Pokémon Sleep is the game where everyone sleeps

After announcing its release in February 2023, the title Pokemon sleep It has finally arrived in the App Store for iPhone. This is a sleep monitoring inspired game that will help players maintain a healthy sleep schedule and habits.

Pokémon Sleep hit the App Store recently and Available completely free of charge for iPhone. Read on to download Pokémon Sleep on your iPhone and learn more about this strange game.

Pokémon Sleep: a game that will encourage you to sleep well

There are a variety of sleep monitoring apps for iPhone and Apple Watch. But none of them It combines sleep and game monitoring well Like sleeping pokemon. Players can choose from 100 different characters to represent their dream state.

Pokémon Sleep has a “sleep points” system Depends on how many hours each user sleeps. As the score grows, Pokémon Sleep players will receive rewards in the form of new characters. The longer you sleep, the more Pokemon you can catch.

“Collect Pokémon while you sleep! In the world of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon with the same type of sleep will approach you while you sleep. Find all the positions your Pokémon rest in and try to complete the DormiDex!”

All you have to do to play Pokémon Sleep is hold your iPhone close to you when you’re asleep — never under your pillow because it might overheat — and The game will monitor your sleep to catch new Pokemon when you wake up.

Depending on what time you sleep and the quality of it, you will receive one type of Pokemon or another. Every Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Sleep will bring berries to Snorlax. This will make Snorlax grow little by little and help you catch more types of Pokémon.