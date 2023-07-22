Why you should always delete cache for WhatsApp | data

The WhatsApp It has a lot of functionality inside its app for Android smartphones. For example, now you can not only edit your message once you send it, but you can also schedule the automatic deletion of an entire conversation after 24 hours.

However, every time we update The WhatsApp , that weighs much more inside our mobile devices. For this reason, you should always delete the cache of your smartphone. What’s in it?

Look: Steps to find out who your partner chats with the most on WhatsApp

Will my conversations be deleted? Do I have to enter again or not? Log me in once again? Well, here we tell you so that you will not face any problem in the future.

Why you should delete cache for WhatsApp

WhatsApp cache usually weighs between 500MB to 2GB.

Even sometimes, if you never delete it, it can be extended in size.

Unwanted files are stored in it.

But specifically the ones that are used when installing or updating the application.

These files are only used once and are not necessary to be on our mobile phone.

To delete the cache, you must go to the settings of your cell phone.

WhatsApp | This way you can delete cache for WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yubanki)

Then go to Apps and find WhatsApp.

At this point you will see an internal storage option.

You just have to click on “Delete cache” and that’s it.

With this, you will free up quite a bit of memory on your mobile device running WhatsApp.

Remember that to be able to contact WhatsApp in case you are blocked or have a problem with your device, you can use this connection.

A form will open for you to fill in all your personal information: including your real name, email, it can be your Gmail or any company, the country you are writing from, as well as your cell phone number, which must be accompanied by your country code

Did you find an interesting WhatsApp trick? We tell you that this messaging app is constantly changing and updated, so new shortcuts, icons and widgets are always appearing that make your experience of sending or receiving texts, stickers or multimedia content more pleasant. To continue discovering the news You will only need to enter the following link With more WhatsApp notes in the Mag, and that’s it. Do not miss it!

Follow us on our social networks: