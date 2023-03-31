Google guarantees that Bard will not be trained through ChatGPT

Bard has not been trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” they explain at Google picture : Ascannio (Shutterstock), screenshot: achinthamb (Shutterstock)

ChatGPT came out of OpenAI and meant a revolution, not just among the general public, but among the rest of the tech companies, who somehow had to quickly adapt and respond to the chatbot. In the case of Google, The answer was called the poetand the company has come out to explain itself to those who have criticized its “similarity” to ChatGPT.

At its launch in early February, Google explained that Bard was an experimental chatbot built on the company’s language model for dialog applications, LaMDA. LaMDA is the same AI engine that an ex-Google engineer used Be warned that he was aware. The company hoped to be strong enough to make Bard a competitor to ChatGPT.

However, the early days of Bard were not as good as ChatGPT. Commented on Information article that the company is so interested in changing the fortunes of AI chatbots that it’s forcing its DeepMind division to help the Google Brain team beat OpenAI with a new initiative called Gemini.

Not just that. In the same report suggested that Google recess As far as training Bard to use data from ChatGPT, pulled from a website called ShareGPT. Apparently, a former Google AI researcher has spoken out against using that data, according to Publishing.

This information already has an official response from the company. As spokesman Chris Pappas said to the edgeGoogle has never used this data. “Bard is not trained in any ShareGPT or ChatGPT data,” he says.

according to the informationa Google AI engineer named Jacob Devlin left Google to immediately join rival company OpenAI after trying to warn Google that using this ChatGPT data would violate OpenAI’s Terms of Service and that their responses would look too similar.

A source told the same publication that Google stopped using that data after its warnings, and may have canceled that part of the training as well.