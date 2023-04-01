April 1, 2023

Veterans troll rookies saying shoot the lake

April 1, 2023

On March 23rd, one of the most anticipated remakes of recent years saw the light of day, namely Resident Evil 4. This legendary title, originally launched in 2005, crossed Different generations of consoles For its good story and quirky jokes and also for the way it changed the franchise Capcom has developed.

After several years waiting for a remake, fans Try more veterans he video game From the first minute. However, too others People interested in this saga of survival horror He plays by First time this is the address.

Knowing this state, those who have more expertise They set themselves the task of giving them curious advice For starters: what Shot on the lake in it Chapter 3a setting also present in the original title.

despite this “nice” advice which can be seen on platforms such as Steam, Twitter Or TikTok is You better not do that Here we tell you because (comes a junior suite).

What happens if you shoot the lake in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

In the lake there is a Giant monster that you will encounter at some point in the chapter, however, if You shoot directed to lake When you first arrive, this fish He will come out and eat you alive.

Yes, just like that, no more. This creature will detect shots and will quickly emerge from the water to give you an advantage panic situation game over what are you playing. Don’t worry though, as it will reappear as your progress has been saved and you can continue to advance in the game.

