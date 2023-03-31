March 31, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

An Apple employee gives us clues about what to expect at WWDC2023

Roger Rehbein March 31, 2023 2 min read

March 30, 2023, 19:00 – Updated March 30, 2023, 23:33

Apple just announced its Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. It will be held in Cupertino Between the fifth and ninth of June nextAnd although the event will be online, on the same day as Keynote there will be a face-to-face presentation, as happened last year.

WWDC2023 is the annual developer event where Apple presents all the new operating systems: iOS 17, iPadOS, etc. In addition, those from Cupertino usually take the opportunity to provide hardware news, although this does not always happen. This is exactly what is interesting, it turns out, the person in charge of Apple’s events gave us A few very interesting tracks on his Instagram account.

WWDC is big, very big

Stephen Hon Responsible for everything related to Apple eventsHe shared a couple of stories on his Instagram that give us a little glimpse of what we can expect during WWDC.

In the first of the two stories, he posts that WWDC is Apple’s next event and, more interestingly, “maybe its biggest ever.” Can we conclude from this that This WWDC will bring something interesting? Something like… a virtual reality headset?

To add more fuel to the fire, we’re finding a second all-black story in it Emoji with sunglasses. some glasses. We all think the same thing, right?

In any case, we don’t think this is a cause for serious concern. These stories were clearly approved by Apple, otherwise this guy would have already lost his job. Maybe it is a way to give a hidden clue, or to play clueless. In any case, It doesn’t look like we’ll find out until the keynote on June 5th.

See also  The largest bacteria in the world are found in the Caribbean

at Applesphere | iOS 17: everything we know about the operating system we’ll be installing on our iPhones in 2023

See all reviews at https://www.applesfera.com


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Stunning images of the brightest gamma-ray burst ever recorded

March 30, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Astronomers discover a massive black hole using new technology

March 30, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Fossils of two Australian marsupials, 25 million years old, have been found

March 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

An Apple employee gives us clues about what to expect at WWDC2023

March 31, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Pedro Maldonado: Head of state steel company and six other officials arrested in Venezuela’s anti-corruption purge | international

March 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Burger King is also closing establishments in the United States

March 31, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Yanet García and her set of 3 swimwear for going to the beach

March 31, 2023 Lane Skeldon