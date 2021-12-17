Goodbye Screenshots: WhatsApp analyzes the release of a third blue check in their chats | social networks | entertainment

The platform seeks to increase security.

WhatsApp is one of the mobile applications with the largest number of users in the world, reaching a total of 1500 million people. Although instant messaging platforms can have some drawbacks, users are always looking for “tricks” to improve performance.

In order to increase security, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network, You can add a third blue checker when capturing a conversation.

At the moment, when there is only one popcorn, it means that our message has left our device, when there are two popcorns, it means that it has reached the other person, and when it turns blue, it means that they have read the message. This last option can be disabled.

The third bathroom will appear if some users have taken a screenshot of a group or individual chat. The purpose of the tool is to have more privacy control and as a result, users are warned that their messages can be shared with third parties.

Additionally, the option for temporary messages has been added, which can disappear at intervals of up to two hours, seven days, or even 90.