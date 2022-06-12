Good nutrition is the best medicine

The foods we eat every day can determine the course of our current and future health. and that is Food is of great importance and closely related to the development of our well-being. and health in general. Therefore, it is essential to be aware of the properties that each food can have and how best to combine them so that our body can Take full advantage of all its nutritional value.

Food can become our best medicineAt least in our best preventative medicine. In fact, the feed It is much more than the fact of eating well so that the body can carry out all its functions; Nutrition also focuses on revitalizing certain aspects of the body through the characteristics of each food. Thus, chronic non-communicable diseases such as obesity can be prevented A rich, healthy, varied and balanced diet.

It’s not about following a strict no-calorie diet, but in Know what our body needsFind out what foods you can provide and do so responsibly through food. The key is to learn more about our bodies and Learn about the different properties and benefits that a good diet can give us.

In the nutritional balance you will find A solution to digestive problems, fatigue, tiredness and even headaches. Of course, a balanced diet and healthy living also help improve mood and calm mental health.

However, when it comes to finding that balance It is necessary to take into account some food intolerances or allergies That some people may experience when eating certain foods. Intolerance to lactose, gluten, nuts, fish … There are many products and foods that can cause some mild symptoms or serious health consequences for some people.

For this reason, it is important to maintain a balanced diet such as doing it conscientiously and knowing which foods our body really tolerates and which ones can do or do harm to the body.

In this case, perform some nutritional tests such as a Food Intolerance Test It can be of great benefit to our health. Moreover, it is a file Simple, non-invasive and highly efficient analysis.

Thus, for example, the Unilabs food intolerance test allows Assess how the immune system responds to more than 200 foods Common in the Mediterranean diet. In this way, a specific diet can be determined in a way that is customized for each person, indicating which foods are highly recommended and which ones should be avoided. In the event of an intolerance, absorption of these nutrients can lead to the production of antibodies, and consequently unpleasant or painful symptoms such as rash, headache or abdominal pain.

in this way, Thanks to the Unilabs Food Intolerance Test, it is possible to reach a more appropriate diet that is related to each person’s needs Because it allows us to know about those foods that can gradually cause harm to our body. Thus, through this simple test, we can have a better quality of life and better well-being through food.