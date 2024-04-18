Gmail kills spam and promotional emails: this is the solution you've been waiting for

Google's app will allow users to better manage their inbox. (Getty Images)

Having email with no storage space is a constant struggle. One of the reasons for the high volume of messages is promotions, subscriptions and general spammy content that does not provide any clarity but is annoying. Gmail is working on a solution to this problem, allowing users to better manage their inbox.

According to reports from various sources, including users on PiunikaWeb and Reddit, Google is developing a tool called Subscription Manager. It is designed to provide users with a simpler and more efficient way to manage their email subscriptions.

With this option, users will be able to see which companies or platforms send them the most emails and emails They will be able to unsubscribe from these subscriptions with the touch of a button.

Something those who use this email platform have been demanding for some time now, is to radically stop spam and unwanted subscriptions, which are constantly sending messages and eating up the app's storage. This will become an issue in the future for those who do not subscribe to Google One, increasing the amount of data that can be saved.

Gmail will show the list of subscriptions and the number of messages sent, to see if the decision has been made to cancel the service. (@BlanchDuBois74/Reddit)

This function will be implemented through a new section in the Gmail application. Which can be accessed through the icon containing three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the screen.

By clicking on this icon, users will be able to enter the side menu of the application, where they will find the “Manage Subscriptions” option. Checking this box will open a new page titled “Subscriptions.” Users will be able to see a list of all active subscriptions ranked by the number of emails received each quarter.

According to the leaked information, subscriptions will be offered in three main categories: Less than 10 emails per quarter, between 10 and 20 emails per quarter, and more than 20 emails per quarter. This label will allow users to easily identify subscriptions that are cluttering their inbox and take steps to cancel them if they wish.

Gmail will show the list of subscriptions and the number of messages sent, to see if the decision has been made to cancel the service. (WebBionica)

In addition, the Manage Subscriptions feature will also provide users with the option to unsubscribe from the subscription with one click. Next to the name of the company or platform the email is coming from, users will see a button that allows them to quickly and easily unsubscribe, No need to navigate through individual emails or search for hidden unsubscribe links.

Although the Manage Subscriptions feature is still under development, some users had the opportunity to try it out thanks to a pop-up that appeared in the Gmail app. but, The official launch of the tool has not been scheduled and Google has not provided information about itThat's why some users have had problems being able to use it normally, because it's in a trial period.

Google's email service will integrate Gemini into its functionality, giving users access to a range of tools that will improve their productivity in the app.

One of the most prominent new features is the function called “Help me write,” which is designed to help users write texts for specific purposes. For example, Users can ask you to go on vacation and Gemini will do that.

This tool promises to be a practical solution for those looking for efficiency and effectiveness when communicating via email.

Gmail is also rolling out another feature: the ability to create email summaries. This feature will allow users to understand the basic content of your messages without having to read them completely. Through advanced AI algorithms, this tool analyzes the text of emails and provides a concise summary, allowing users to quickly understand the central idea or main points of the messages they receive.