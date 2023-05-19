WhatsApp | How to deactivate chat blocking in the app | jobs | Security | Privacy | trick | imprint | security pattern | data

This week the target company announced the integration of a new tool called “Block chats”, what is it? It is a function that enhances the security and privacy of the content you have sent or received in a particular personal or group chat The WhatsAppbecause before accessing it, you will have to enter your fingerprint, Face ID authentication, security pattern, or password.

Look: How to activate Ultra Safe mode in WhatsApp

as you remember, Chat Blocker is a tool that is currently only available in the WhatsApp Beta program For iOS and Android users. Millions of beta testers use it, but since it’s a new feature, it’s only natural that most of them don’t know how to disable it.

What is the “Chat Block” feature? Many times you ignore your WhatsApp account and leave it open, thus exposing the content of your personal conversations, to avoid this kind of situation, it is recommended stop them with fingerprint or security pattern; Likewise, it is very useful when you do not want them to see the notes in Notepad, such as: screenshots, emails containing passwords, credit or debit card numbers, etc.

So you can deactivate blocking chats in WhatsApp

First, open the beta program for The WhatsApp for iOS or Android. the next day connection Here is how to turn on chat lock and get the trial version.

for iOS or Android. the next day Here is how to turn on chat lock and get the trial version. Now, click on the folder that says Blocked Chats, located at the top of the Chats tab.

Previously, they would require you to enter your fingerprint, pattern, facial ID recognition, or password, depending on the type of unlocking of your cell phone.

Enter the personal or group chat you want to unblock and tap on its name.

Conversation options will be displayed. Scroll down and tap on the “Block Chats” section.

The next step is to disable the key. Lock this chat with your fingerprint “.

“. Add your unlock method.

Finally, the conversation will leave the Blocked Chats folder.

Steps to deactivate WhatsApp chat blocking. (photo: GEC)

This happens with your WhatsApp account if you remove the SIM card from your cell phone

First, remember that The WhatsApp It is an application that works with internet connection.

It is an application that works with internet connection. It is true that WhatsApp asks you for a cell phone number to create an account, but if you receive a phone call you will not answer through the app.

It only asks you for the number to verify that it belongs to you, it’s a very important security filter, how does it know that? Since the app sends you a “Verification Code” via SMS, this is required for you to create an account.

After that, the app will not use your number again, unless you change your smartphone.

If you remove the SIM card, you will be able to chat normally, as long as you have an internet connection, however, if you are using mobile data for your contracted plan, when you remove the SIM you will not be able to chat, make or receive calls and video calls.

It also will not allow you to link your account to the WhatsApp Web or Desktop versions, and if they are opened they will be closed automatically as they are mobile based (something that will soon change with the “Multi-device” mode).

It is recommended that you do not remove or block the chip if it is lost, since in this way cybercriminals will gain access to all your account information.

Did you find this trick interesting? The WhatsApp? We tell you that this messaging app is constantly changing and updated, so new shortcuts, icons and widgets are always appearing that make your experience of sending or receiving texts, stickers or multimedia content more pleasant. To continue discovering the news, you will only need to enter the following link with more notes from The WhatsApp in mag, and done. Do not miss it!

Follow us on our social networks: