This object from space hit the home of a resident of Naples, Florida

This object from space collided with the home of a resident of Naples, Florida. (Alejandro Otero/NASA)

in Naples, Floridathe a pot She identified an object from space that collided with a local resident's house. After careful examination, the US space agency confirmed that the device is part of its flight support equipment, a component part of the spacecraft's power upgrades. International Space Station (ISS).

The plot was identified thanks to the cooperation of the homeowner, Alejandro OteroAnd the analysis he conducted a pot in it Kennedy Space CenterIt is manufactured in Inconel, a highly resistant material. With an approximate weight of 0.73 kg and dimensions of 10 cm high and 4 cm in diameter, this component It surprisingly survived re-entry into the atmospherefact that a pot He expected this to happen in March 2024.

“the a pot The agency said in a statement reported by Reuters: “It remains committed to operating responsibly in low Earth orbit, and mitigating as many risks as possible to protect people on Earth when it is necessary to launch space devices.” Fox Weather.

Alejandro OteroThe owner of the damaged house expressed his astonishment to the media wink: “I was shaking. I couldn't believe it. What are the odds of something falling on my house hard enough to cause that much damage? “I'm so thankful no one was hurt.”.

The piece, which weighs 0.73 kilograms and measures 10 x 4 centimetres, defied expectations by surviving re-entry into the atmosphere. (Alejandro Otero/NASA)

The piece of metal penetrated the roof of the residence plateauCausing severe damage to the exterior and interior of the property. However, there were no personal injuries due to the fact that the family was on vacation at the time of the collision, according to what was published. Letters of News.

According to Associated PressThe re-entry of this piece of equipment into the Earth's atmosphere began in March 2021, when astronauts… International Space StationUsing a robotic arm, nickel hydride batteries that had reached their useful life cycle were separated. These batteries were replaced with new lithium-ion batteries, as part of a project to improve energy at the orbital site. The discarded kit weighed approximately 2,630 kilograms at the time.

Despite the agency's expectations that the entire set of devices will be completely consumed when it returns to the Earth's atmosphere on March 8, 2024, only one piece was able to reach the surface, specifically a house. plateau. Therefore, the ISS will conduct a detailed launch investigation and re-entry analysis to determine why the debris remained and update models and analyzes as necessary.“, pointed out a pot.

Experts from US Space Agency They use models to predict how objects will heat up and disintegrate as they reenter the atmosphere. These models are constantly updated, based on specific details, especially after events in which debris manages to reach the ground, as in this case. It is extremely rare for space objects to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and cause damage to property or individuals.