How to find out cell phone location just by phone number

he cell phone It is an essential component for communicating and carrying out daily tasks. The problem is that, in his daily comings and goings, he runs the risk of being forgotten at the table or in the car. But don't be afraid: Google Maps The solution may be found. In addition, there are options that allow you to find a smartphone simply by knowing its phone number.

The truth is, it's comforting to know How to track the location of an Android phone To be able to recover it if it is lost. To do this there are different methods, which will be detailed below.

How to locate an Android phone using Google Maps

To find an Android device, whether it's a smartphone, tablet or smartwatch, it's essential that it's there Google account is enabled In the team and for her GPS is activated..

Taking the above into consideration, if the device is lost, it can be tracked from the following website: www.google.com/android/find/

A screen appears showing the actual location of the cell phone. In addition, in the left panel, there is an option “Audio playback“, which rings the lost device for 5 minutes. This is very useful in case it is lost at home or somewhere where we are.

On the other hand, it also seems possibleLocking deviceThis sends a command that not only blocks use of the device but also signs you out of your Google account. This is useful in case the cell phone is stolen and helps prevent a stranger from accessing personal data.

Lost Cell Phone: Google provides the tools to easily locate it.

How to locate a cell phone with just the phone number

An alternative to the above, but not official from Google, is to send an email to [email protected], with the topic “Track on Google Maps”. In the body of the email, you must include the phone number, but the last 4 digits must be replaced with “4x”. Once this is done, the user will get the exact location of the lost phone through Google Maps.

An alternative way to find out the whereabouts of a cell phone is to use third-party applications, e.g Easyinitially intended for Parental surveillance.

Simply install the app on the smartphone you want to track to be able to access it Movements of the person holding the cell phone.

It can be used Google Maps To track the location of a piece of equipment in detail or Share with friends and family. The first thing to keep in mind is that you cannot track another person without their consent. That's why everyone should enable geolocation and voluntarily share their location.

To do this, the user must have an active GPS connection and access the Google Maps application. Next, you have to click on the circle containing the image (located at the top right) to access the various options. One of them is “Share location“.

After clicking on it, the site can be shared through popular applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or email.

The phone's geographic location can be shared for anywhere from 15 minutes to 24 hours.