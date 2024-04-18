This is the only human structure that can be seen from space; Few people know her

Over the years, there has been talk about the magnitude of certain areas on Earth making them visible from space or the International Space Station (ISS).

Mount Everest and the Amazon River are among the few creations of nature that can be seen from outside the planet.

As for the constructions made by humans, Much has been said about two wonders that are supposed to be observed from space, but this is not the case.

These are the Great Wall of China and the Pyramids of Giza, two buildings that are hundreds of years old.

The length of the wall is 21,196 kilometers, its average height is between 7 and 8 metres, and its width between the walls is between 4 and 5 metres.

For its part, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, which are more than 4,000 years old, are among the wonders of the ancient world, as they are As for the Great Pyramid of Khufu, it is 140 meters high and has a base of 230 metres.

Despite the impressive dimensions of these massive structures, none of them can be seen outside the planet.

NASA confirmed in 2022 that it was able to detect a large, abnormal structure from one of its rockets On the coast of Spain, little is known about it.

It is a sea of ​​plastic greenhouses around the city of El Ejido.

“The city is located on a small coastal plain called Campo de Dalias, which has one of the largest concentrations of greenhouses in the world,” NASA's Planetary Observatory says.

“The greenhouses in Almeria now cover more than 40,000 hectares (150 square miles), almost the entire Campo de Dalias area. They have also spread to neighboring areas. Greenhouses cover such a large surface area that they may have caused a local cooling effect because white roofs reflect a large amount of sunlight“, explains the organization.

In the photos he shared a pot A large white spot appears over southern Spain on the coast opposite Morocco and Algeria.