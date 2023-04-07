April 7, 2023

German neurologist enters the Cuban Academy of Sciences

Zera Pearson April 7, 2023 2 min read

Today the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC) welcomes as a new member Doctor of Sciences Ulf Zeemann, from Tübingen Universityaccording to the official Cuban media.

Ziemann is the medical director of the department of neurology specializing in neurovascular diseases at the University Hospital Tübingen, according to a report affiliate Cuban News Agency (ACN).

The information indicates that “this scientist, who has a great international prestige in the fields of neuroscience and neurophysiology, has maintained a systematic collaboration with Cuban scientists since 2002”.

Ziemann collaborated directly with the prof Luis Velazquez PerezACC Chair, on the topic of electrophysiology and biomarkers for the prediction, early diagnosis, and monitoring of spinocerebellar ataxia type 2 (SCA2).

Ziemann has been elected to join the Cuban Academy in 2022 and, when formally established, will hold a conference related to his specialty.

The data confirm that Cuba is the country with the highest prevalence of a type of hereditary ataxia

The Cuban Academy of Sciences awards the Corresponding Member category to foreign scientists who have work recognized in their country, and who have a proven contribution to science on the island through their collaborations or contributions, he told the ACN Marilyn Doran and Dobeco, ACC Communications Specialist.

