Accreditation of the Cuban Academy of Sciences is granted to a German scientist

The eminent German scientist, Doctor of Sciences, Ulf Zeemann, will receive today in this capital the diploma conferred by him as Corresponding Member of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, a title given to non-residents of the territory for his outstanding contribution to the scientific field. national development.

Ziemann is a professor at the University of Tübingen, one of the oldest universities in Germany, and at last year’s plenary session Cuban academics elected him to the position, informed Liliam Alvarez Diaz, secretary of the institution, PhD in physical and mathematical sciences.

He added that this scientist who has a great international prestige in the fields of neuroscience and neurophysiology will receive his own encouragement and will hold a conference at the headquarters of the ACC,

In the structure of the latter are Academicians Honoris for Exceptional Services; Merit, laureates, honoraries and correspondents, among whom appear mainly Latin Americans and Europeans.

Holders integrate the Agricultural, Biomedical, Natural, Exact, Technical, Social, and Human Sciences departments, all bringing together Young Associates.

A special recognition was received on February 19, 2022 by the Cuban Academy of Sciences for the celebration of its 60th anniversary, which at such an early date contributed to the formation of a system that would accumulate knowledge to be used for the benefit of the people.

The current Medical Center for Surgery is the successor of the Royal Academy of Medical, Physical and Natural Sciences of Havana, founded on May 19, 1861 by the Cuban surgeon José Nicolás Gutierrez Hernández (1800-1890).

However, in order to create it, it had to wait nearly 40 years of thwarted attempts by the Spanish crown.