April 1, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gazelle service is damaged in Havana due to fuel shortages

Gazelle service is damaged in Havana due to fuel shortages

Phyllis Ward March 30, 2024 2 min read

Residents in Havana are facing increasing difficulties in transportation due to the reduction of the “Gazelle” service from the Metro Taxi, due to the ongoing fuel crisis that is afflicting the country.

Cuba taxis It was reported that the Gazzelle bus fleet is facing a significant decline in operability. They did not provide data on when the service would be restored, and they insist that this is the reason Fuel shortage.

Facebook Taxis Cuba

“In the last 48 hours, there have been difficulties with fuel supply at the points designated for Metrotaxi vehicles, which is why it has not been possible to cover routes on the selected itineraries,” Taxis Cuba said on Facebook.

For many years, Cubans have witnessed their public transportation system gradually disintegrate, with diminishing offers and rising prices. The situation is exacerbated by the recent instability of fuel supplies in the country.

The “deer” disaster comes in a context in which the government tried to regulate the prices that private transport companies charge citizens, a measure that it promoted without taking into account the scarcity of resources, and after it began selling fuel in dollars at many types of gas stations in the country.

Facebook Eduardo Rodriguez Davila

Eduardo Rodriguez DavilaThe Minister of Transport said, “It is necessary to move forward with the search for financing in convertible currencies to contract for more vehicles, which will allow raising the level of services on current roads and valuing others, even in the governorates.”

He noted that they were interested, above all, in Electric carsThis has raised concerns among Cubans because they suffer from power outages for more than 12 hours a day and do not understand how these vehicles can be charged in the country.

See also  The International Court of Justice rules the dispute between Colombia and Nicaragua

first Minister, Manuel Marrero CruzIn February, he called Eliminate “smoothness” In applying penalties for increases in private transportation prices.

Government policies seeking to combat rising prices in this sector may lead to the collapse of one of the few services that used to operate with some regularity in the capital.

Getting around Havana to get to work, school and run daily errands is becoming increasingly difficult.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Maria Corina Machado reaffirmed her commitment to the electoral process

April 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Gaza attacks, hostage situation and more

March 31, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Argentina stopped sending gendarmes to its embassy in Caracas, and these are the reasons

March 31, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

“Pitbull” Cruz’s huge celebration with a mask and barking after defeating “Rolly” Romero | Todden Boxing

April 1, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Do you have Alexa at home? This is how you can change WiFi networks easily, step by step – teach me about science

April 1, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado reaffirmed her commitment to the electoral process

April 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

An investigation points to Russia as the person responsible for the Havana syndrome

April 1, 2024 Winston Hale