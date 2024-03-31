April 1, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Argentina stopped sending gendarmes to its embassy in Caracas, and these are the reasons

Argentina stopped sending gendarmes to its embassy in Caracas, and these are the reasons

Phyllis Ward March 31, 2024 1 min read
Asylum at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas

At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Argentine government decided to stop sending eight gendarmes who were heading to Venezuela at this time to guard the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.

by: Clarion

As Clarín expected, six collaborators of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado are staying at the Argentine headquarters for a week as “guests,” and the prison orders imposed by the dictatorship are being carried out on their heads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Security Minister Patricia Bullrich to stop sending the forces, which were scheduled to be sent in two batches. One of six gendarmes and another of two gendarmes, Minister Bullrich explained in an interview with Radio Miter on Thursday.

Now, according to high-ranking Venezuelan sources in exile who remain in Caracas, the dispatch of the gendarmerie has been suspended for two reasons. They said that through Vice Chancellor Leopoldo Sahores and US Affairs Minister Mariano Vergara, a safe passage for the six Venezuelan “guests” who are in a complicated situation is secretly being negotiated.

You can read the full memo at Clarion

See also  President Xiomara Castro on her way to China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Maria Corina Machado reaffirmed her commitment to the electoral process

April 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Gaza attacks, hostage situation and more

March 31, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Gazelle service is damaged in Havana due to fuel shortages

March 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

“Pitbull” Cruz’s huge celebration with a mask and barking after defeating “Rolly” Romero | Todden Boxing

April 1, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Do you have Alexa at home? This is how you can change WiFi networks easily, step by step – teach me about science

April 1, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado reaffirmed her commitment to the electoral process

April 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

An investigation points to Russia as the person responsible for the Havana syndrome

April 1, 2024 Winston Hale