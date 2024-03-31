Argentina stopped sending gendarmes to its embassy in Caracas, and these are the reasons

At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Argentine government decided to stop sending eight gendarmes who were heading to Venezuela at this time to guard the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.

by: Clarion

As Clarín expected, six collaborators of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado are staying at the Argentine headquarters for a week as “guests,” and the prison orders imposed by the dictatorship are being carried out on their heads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Security Minister Patricia Bullrich to stop sending the forces, which were scheduled to be sent in two batches. One of six gendarmes and another of two gendarmes, Minister Bullrich explained in an interview with Radio Miter on Thursday.

Now, according to high-ranking Venezuelan sources in exile who remain in Caracas, the dispatch of the gendarmerie has been suspended for two reasons. They said that through Vice Chancellor Leopoldo Sahores and US Affairs Minister Mariano Vergara, a safe passage for the six Venezuelan “guests” who are in a complicated situation is secretly being negotiated.

