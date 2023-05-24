Galilea Montijo teaches us how to dress up with mom jeans, perfect for reducing waists at 40 and 50

Wants Hide the lower abdomen? Venerable Montague She just gave us another fashion class, which in addition to making you look trendy, will also help you hide your lower belly instantly, as the famous woman taught us how to wear an outfit with Mom jeans are ideal for reducing the waist at 40 and 50.

Galilea Montijo wears the jeans she has to wear to hide the lower part of her bulging belly

What kind of pants should you wear to hide your lower belly? Through her social networks, Galilea Montijo has given us the answer, since she designed The perfect maternity jeans to hide your lower belly And reduce waist instantly.

The charismatic TV host designed an ultra-trend costume consisting of los mom ripped jeans reduce waist And being high waisted, it completely hides that area of ​​your body that you don’t want to show. To complete her outfit, Galilea used a light-coloured jacket, as a crop top, perfect for a relaxed summer look. It’s definitely style The perfect jeans for women over 40.

Galilea Montijo wears jeans that hide her lower stomach | IG: @galileamontijo

The best of this kind Baggy jeans are super versatileBecause it can be very combined with all kinds of shoes, whether it is heeled sandals to look elegant like Galilea Montijo, or you can also wear them with tennis shoes and even boots.

How do you recognize the mother’s jeans that reduce the waist after the age of forty?

Mom jeans are easy to identify, because They are pants that reach the navelThey are roomy and ideal for concealing a bulging lower abdomen at any age. They have a tapering, loose leg that you can tuck in so they sit at ankle height.

this Jeans style will help you look slimmer It’s flowery and will set you right on trend for summer in an instant. Do you dare to recreate the Summer look from Galilea Montego?