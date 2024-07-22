July 22, 2024

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)

Phyllis Ward July 22, 2024

Courtesy image.

Nicolás Maduro has launched a unique electoral campaign, using a truck replica of the “Super Bigote” to promote his candidacy.

The car has become a symbol of its strategy, providing space for advertising activities and large speakers that play music to attract voters.

The initiative has sparked mixed reactions among the population. Many critics have expressed their dissatisfaction, arguing that the resources used in this campaign could have been invested in improving the country’s health infrastructure.

“It’s ridiculous. While hospitals are collapsing, roads are full of potholes, and people are starving, Maduro decides to spend money on a super mustache truck.expressed as a user in X.

Citizens also criticized the promotion of Ron Galo Pinto, noting that Chavismo was resorting to desperate tactics to boost its image.

“This must be the first time in the history of electoral campaigns that a presidential candidate uses an alcoholic beverage to promote his candidacy. It is a sign of the decadence and spiritual poverty that Chavismo has produced.“Another Venezuelan commented.

