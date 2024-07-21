The Philippines has reached an agreement with China to resupply its forces in a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

The Philippine flag flies on the BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine naval vessel that has been stranded since 1999, in the disputed Second Thomas Shoal (Reuters/Eric de Castro/File)

Filipino And China They reached an agreement to resupply Filipino forces stationed on the Philippine reefs. South China SeaManila reported Sunday, after a series of increasingly serious clashes in disputed waters.

In recent months, a remote site has been created in Thomas Scholl II It was the focus of clashes between Chinese and Philippine ships, at a time when Beijing is intensifying its efforts to impose its claims almost worldwide. South China Sea.

A Filipino sailor lost his thumb in The last confrontationOn June 17, when Chinese coast guards armed with knives, clubs and an axe thwarted an attempt by the Philippine Navy to resupply its forces.

Sunday’s announcement comes after that. Talks held this month between the Philippines and ChinaThey agreed to increase the number of communication channels to resolve maritime disputes between the two countries.

The Philippines and the People’s Republic of China have reached a Understanding on the Interim Agreement for the Replenishment of Daily Needs Rotational duties to BRP Sierra Madre on the reefs Ionjin“, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, using the Philippine name for Second Thomas Shoal.

The Foreign Ministry did not provide details of the agreement, but said both sides recognized the need to “calm the situation In the South China Sea and managing disputes through dialogue and consultation.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A group of Filipino troops are stationed on the rusty warship. BRP Sierra Madrewhich deliberately ran aground on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to assert Manila’s claims to the area.

Sierra Madre in an aerial view (Reuters/File)

Requires Frequent replenishment of food, water and other essential suppliesas well as transportation for staff rotation.

Manila announced this on Sunday. Resupply missions will remain a Philippine operation.After Washington promised to “do whatever is necessary” to support them.

“As for the rotation and resupply mission, we will keep it as a purely Philippine operation, using Philippine ships, personnel and leadership,” he added. France Press agency Deputy Director General of the National Security Council Jonathan Malaya. “That may change depending on senior management direction, but that is the direction or policy at the moment.”

Chinese coast guards carry knives and machetes during a recent standoff with the Philippines at Second Thomas Atoll on June 17, 2024. (Armed Forces of the Philippines vi AP, file)

Malaya’s comments came after the White House National Security Adviser said, Jake SullivanHe said that the United States “He will do whatever is necessary.” To ensure the Philippines’ ability to continue resupplying its forces on the disputed atoll.

“We will continue to support and assist the Philippines in taking the necessary steps to ensure this.”Sullivan made the announcement during the Aspen Security Forum conference in Colorado.

Malaya said the National Security Council appreciated the US offer. The Philippines will continue consultations as treaty allies.

Manila has a mutual defense agreement with the United States. This obliges both parties to defend each other in the event of an “armed attack” against ships, aircraft, military personnel and coast guards anywhere in the Pacific theater of operations, which, according to Washington, includes the South China Sea.

(With information from AFP)