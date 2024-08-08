August 8, 2024

Olympics: Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma’s stunning fall left her lying on the track at Paris 2024

Caption, Lamecha Girma was taken off on a stretcher and in a neck brace.

As Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma jumped the penultimate hurdle of the 3,000-meter obstacle course on Wednesday, he tripped and fell on the track.

The brutal fall occurred because Germa hit his right knee on the fence while running at high speed, leaving the athlete on the ground in the middle of the track. Athletics While other competitors passed by.

Then, medical crews rushed to help him, and put a Bone collarThey put him on a stretcher and took him away.

As mentioned ReutersGerma was open-eyed and conscious. Stade de FranceWhere he was competing, he was taken to the hospital.

