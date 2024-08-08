Olympics: Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma’s stunning fall left her lying on the track at Paris 2024

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Lamecha Girma was taken off on a stretcher and in a neck brace.

As Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma jumped the penultimate hurdle of the 3,000-meter obstacle course on Wednesday, he tripped and fell on the track.

The brutal fall occurred because Germa hit his right knee on the fence while running at high speed, leaving the athlete on the ground in the middle of the track. Athletics While other competitors passed by.

Then, medical crews rushed to help him, and put a Bone collarThey put him on a stretcher and took him away.

As mentioned ReutersGerma was open-eyed and conscious. Stade de FranceWhere he was competing, he was taken to the hospital.

Image source, Reuters Caption, Lamecha Girma hit his right knee on the fence and collapsed on the athletics track at the Stade de France.

After falling in the 3000m hurdles, Lamesha Girma received immediate attention from local medical teams.“Our thoughts are with him and we send him our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the organization that organized the 2024 Paris Olympics said in a statement.

This race was marked by: epic duel Between Germa and the Moroccan King in the 3000m steeplechase race, Sofiane El Bakkaliwho eventually won the gold medal and became the first man to defend his Olympic title in the event since 1936.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Germa was left lying on the field after the hit.

Girma, 23, is the biggest rival to El Bakkali, 28, and much of the pre-race talk has focused on that offer.

Ethiopian has world record In this discipline with a time of 7:52.11 in June 2023.

Girma also finished second at the 2019 World Championships behind Kenyan Conseslus Kipruto.

Bakali won the title on Wednesday in 8:06.05 minutes, emulating the achievement of Finland’s Volmari Eiso Holu, who won the hurdles back-to-back in 1932 and 1936.

Image source, Getty Images Caption, The Ethiopian athlete was immediately taken to hospital to recover.

It appears Ethiopia may have a plan to help their man end the title streak, with the country’s three runners at Paris 2024 – Samuel Ferewo, Getnet Wele and Girma – taking the lead from the start.

But when it looked like a sprint was coming, the Ethiopian trio let the pace drop and regrouped.

Ugandan Leonard Chimutai looked like he would take advantage before falling into one of the barriers, while Rooks pounced on him at the bell.

That was the signal for Bakkali and Girma to come back to life and both looked strong until the Ethiopian’s bad fall prompted gasps from the Stade de France crowd.