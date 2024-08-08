María Corina Machado: “Nicolás Maduro must understand that he is isolated every day”

Maria Corina Machado (EFE/Henry Chirinos)



More than a week for the self-declaration of Nicholas Ripe Venezuela’s opposition leader, after elections deemed fraudulent by many in the international community María Corina Machado hit back at the dictator, vowing that the Chavista leader “must understand that he is isolated every day.”

“What happened on Sunday and Monday was a regime that no one expected. They never expected the kind of mobilization that took place on a participatory, intersectional basis across all sectors of society and across all states of the country. Little did they imagine that there would be an organizational capacity of orderly scale. “We know we have a powerful system, but I have to say I’m very proud of how everything actually worked out,” Machado said in an interview with reporters. César Batiz, Ronna Rísquez, Luz Mely Reyes, Víctor Amaya, María Kamila Delgado and Luis Ernesto Blanco.

In the report, Machado highlighted the broad mobilization and cross-cutting participation of all strata of Venezuelan society. The Leader of the Opposition highlighted the unexpected institutional capacity and support received from Project Republic and CNE officials. “We knew we had a powerful system, but I have to say I’m very proud of how it actually worked,” he added.

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machado (EFE/Henri Cirenos)



Despite the massive repression, Machado urged citizens to maintain calm and resolve, as well as to regroup their forces. “This is the moment when we need to find ways and tools of pressure, condemnation and protest of peaceful citizens,” he stressed.

Internationally, the Venezuelan case has produced near-unanimous alignment, with exceptions in the US and Europe. Honduras And Bolivia. “No one approves the results provided by the CNE. On the contrary, everyone has expressed complete fear,” declared the Leader of the Opposition. In addition, he highlighted that dozens of governors have already given their support to Edmundo Gonzalez. “The Venezuela case has united the entire world, causing a progressive escalation of more and more pressure.Machado said.

Meanwhile, Machado pointed to Nicolas Maduro’s growing isolation, both internally and externally. Currently, its support is reduced to the high military leadership. “The armed forces know what happened at the polling stations, and there is massive resistance to repression in the military and civil defense forces.“, he said.

Machado and González Urrutia stage a protest rejecting the official results of the presidential elections (EFE/ Ronald Peña R.)

“The important thing is that we continue to move forward, with determined and motivated people, with absolute determination. In the coming days there will be new reports, new decisions, new recognitions that will make Maduro understand that every day he is more and more isolated,” the Venezuelan added.

Regarding the role of the United States, Machado emphasized its importance and noted the role of Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken, who stressed the need to respect Venezuela’s will: “Blinken, with whom I had the opportunity to speak and also Edmundo Gonzalez, “He insisted in the sense that the will expressed by the Venezuelan people must be respected, and it is clear that González won the election with a large majority.”

Machado, on the other hand, said, “It’s the moment the world starts to understand that Maduro is increasingly isolated both internally and externally. What Maduro left behind was a circle of top military leaders. This is the moment when you need to be very assertive and start any negotiation on the basis that it will be positive. “We are ready to engage based on respect for the exercise of popular sovereignty and recognition of the truth expressed on Sunday the 28th.”

“There is great anguish in Venezuelan society for this to be resolved,” Machado said, adding that there is great maturity in Venezuela to move forward with the necessary steps to achieve change.

Despite the obstacles, the road to tomorrow, July 28, has demonstrated a growing maturity in Venezuelan society. “It reached July 28 with the candidacy supported by all the Venezuelan people and the great victory was huge,” he expressed and expressed the need to maintain a firm and firm position with the constant support of the international community.