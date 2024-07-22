News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

Gonzalez aims to “strengthen economic, social and institutional recovery measures” as a central proposal, he told CNN.

His main measures, if he wins the election, will aim to reduce inflation, which currently stands at 64% year-on-year, and improve salaries “so that the currency does not depreciate.”

Referring to the measures that could be taken regarding the leaders of the current government, González stressed that “justice must intervene” and that there are several paths to follow. Among them is amnesty.

“In all political transitions and crises, there are amnesty and transitional justice agreements. All countries that have gone through situations like ours have ended up granting them, so I do not rule out that we could take a similar measure in Venezuela.”

It will also seek to restore confidence in institutions of power, such as the judiciary.

Another area that Gonzalez will work on if he wins the presidency is improving the primary health care system. Her proposal aims to “plan policies, strategies and management actions to meet the demand and needs of the population.”

In addition, it will seek to “correct inefficiency and stop and punish corruption.”

Sources close to the candidate told CNN that he is fine-tuning the final details of his government proposal.