July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

Phyllis Ward July 22, 2024 1 min read

Gonzalez aims to “strengthen economic, social and institutional recovery measures” as a central proposal, he told CNN.

His main measures, if he wins the election, will aim to reduce inflation, which currently stands at 64% year-on-year, and improve salaries “so that the currency does not depreciate.”

Referring to the measures that could be taken regarding the leaders of the current government, González stressed that “justice must intervene” and that there are several paths to follow. Among them is amnesty.

“In all political transitions and crises, there are amnesty and transitional justice agreements. All countries that have gone through situations like ours have ended up granting them, so I do not rule out that we could take a similar measure in Venezuela.”

It will also seek to restore confidence in institutions of power, such as the judiciary.

Another area that Gonzalez will work on if he wins the presidency is improving the primary health care system. Her proposal aims to “plan policies, strategies and management actions to meet the demand and needs of the population.”

In addition, it will seek to “correct inefficiency and stop and punish corruption.”

Sources close to the candidate told CNN that he is fine-tuning the final details of his government proposal.

See also  Two arrested for forging Nacho's book and other texts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)
2 min read

From Alcohol to Super Sharp Truck (Video)

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The Philippines has reached an agreement with China to resupply its forces in a disputed reef in the South China Sea.
3 min read

The Philippines has reached an agreement with China to resupply its forces in a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward
South Korea has denounced Kim Jong-un’s regime’s resumption of sending balloons loaded with garbage into its territory.
3 min read

South Korea has denounced Kim Jong-un’s regime’s resumption of sending balloons loaded with garbage into its territory.

July 21, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.
2 min read

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science
3 min read

The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more
1 min read

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools
2 min read

Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale